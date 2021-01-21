Hope for Stomach Cancer and Esophageal Cancer Education Foundation have joined to provide a monthly support for stage 4

Hope for Stomach Cancer and the Esophageal Cancer Education Foundation have organized a monthly support meeting for stage 4 patients & caregivers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope for Stomach Cancer is working with the Esophageal Cancer Education Foundation (ECEF), both the nation’s leading nonprofits dealing with these cancers, to provide a monthly online support meeting for patients and caregivers dealing with these devastating illnesses. The meetings, which take place via Zoom, are moderated by Bart Frazzitta, the Founder of Esophageal Cancer Education Foundation and a 20-year esophageal cancer survivor. Each meeting includes a different GI oncologist. The meetings are free, but registration is required. Interested parties can register at www.stage4support.org.

“These two cancers are closely related,” said Hope for Stomach Cancer’s Director Aki Smith. “So when Bart decided to include stomach cancer patients and caretakers in his meetings, we were honored to participate in his events. The meetings are compassionate, informative, and uplifting. Especially in this time of social distancing, this is a great opportunity to talk to and listen to people who understand what you’re going through.”

Designed for patients who have been diagnosed as Stage IV or have had a recurrence, these monthly meetings are a unique opportunity to hear about the latest treatments, discuss new ideas, and support each other through a trying time.

The meetings will take place on the following dates in 2021: Jan 25, Feb 22, Mar 22, Apr 26, May 24, Jun 21, Jul 26, Aug 30, Sep 20, Oct 25, Nov 22, and Dec 20. All meetings will take place online via Zoom at 5 pm PST/8pm EST. The public can register at www.stage4support.org.

More information on the Esophageal Cancer Education Foundation (ECEF), Bart Frazzitta, and the meetings is available at https://fightec.org/presidents-message.

“Bart is an inspiration,” Smith said. “Knowledgeable, caring, and willing to share his experience, he’s the ideal guide for anyone going through Stage IV of either esophageal or stomach cancer. His guests, all gastrointestinal oncologists, bring their knowledge and understanding of the latest treatments with them. Each meeting is a life-affirming, informative event.”

Hope for Stomach Cancer is a 501(c)(3) that provides resources to patients, caregivers and loved ones while promoting early detection and prevention to the general and medical communities. Hope creates and facilitates programs that enable those affected by stomach cancer to take actionable steps to live the best possible life through each phase of the disease.