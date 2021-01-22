CBD stock alert - Link Reservations Inc/LinkResPet (OTC: $LRSV) Expands - Acquires CBD Wellness Website
Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV) announces it has purchased DailyLifeCBD – a website selling CBD products for people.
Link Reservations Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRSV)LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking CBD stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire-Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV), a provider of cannabidiol (CBD) products specifically tailored for pets, announces it has purchased DailyLifeCBD – a website selling CBD products for people. As part of this, the Company has acquired both the DailyLifeCBD IP, website domain and existing product line. By LRSV expanding into selling CBD products for people its positioned for substantial potential revenue growth. Our focus is to continue focusing on acquistions , expanding products, growing revenue & increasing shareholder value
LRSV targeted DailyLifeCBD in a bid to expand its presence in the CBD market and purchased the website & existing product line. The purchase means Link Reservations can expand its operations with a sister site to LinkResPet, which will be focused on products for the human market.
“This is an exciting opportunity for LRSV as we move to expand into the highly popular and lucrative CBD wellness sector”, commented Rene Lauritsen, CEO at LinkResPet. “By having a base for CBD wellness products, we will be able to grow our target audience organically to start with, by offering our existing pet owner customers products for both their pets and soon themselves, through a whole new range tailored for personal use. At the same time, the possibility to grow our market presence and customer base beyond that is very significant, as people don’t need to have a pet to be interested in our CBD products”, he explained.
According to a Nielsen study, approximately 74% of consumers who purchase CBD products own pets, and 24% of pet owners use hemp or CBD for themselves, their pet or both. In fact, about 26% of dog owners are using CBD products, of which half are already administering it to their dogs.
The Company plans to initiate activities through DailyLifeCBD with a range of non-edible lifestyle products and expand on the range as the site and demand grows.
For more information about DailyLifeCBD please visit: https://dailylifecbd.com/
For more information about LinkResPet, please visit www.linkrespet.com or follow them on Twitter on @ HYPERLINK "https://twitter.com/res_pet"res_pet
About Link Reservations Inc.
Link Reservations Inc is CBD Petcare provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of pets worldwide. Developing and marketing hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses, the Company is currently present in Europe and in the US. A pioneer in the area, Link Reservations Inc products can be found under its brand LinkResPets (www.linkrespet.com).
Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:
The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.
Linkreservations Inc
400 Thames Valley Park Drive
Reading Berkshire RG6 1 PT
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 330 808 0897
