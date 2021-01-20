2021-01-20 21:41:28.2 St. Louis Woman Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sharon Dillingham of St. Louis recently claimed a $50,000 top prize on a “Crossword Cash” Scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery.

The ticket –  which was purchased at Riverview Circle BP, 9102 Halls Ferry Road in St. Louis – is a $3 game with over $900,000 in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $50,000. 

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

