Governor Cooper Appoints Superior Court Judge

Today Governor Roy Cooper appointed William “Bill” Wolfe to serve as a superior court judge in Judicial District 7C (Edgecombe and Wilson counties).

William “Bill” Wolfe will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Walter Godwin. Since 1995, Wolfe has served as an Assistant District Attorney for the State of North Carolina in Wilson, Nash and Edgecombe counties. Previously, he was an Associate Attorney at Everett, Warren, Harper and Swindell. Wolfe earned his Bachelor of Science from University of North Carolina at Wilmington and his Juris Doctor from Campbell University Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law.

Read the full press release.