Schuylkill County: PPL Work on PA 61 Canceled

County: Schuylkill Municipality: New Castle Township Road name: PA 61 North and South Between: East Darkwater Road and St. Clair Borough Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction for electric utility line work by PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 1/21/21 Est completion date: 1/22/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:30 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: PPL has canceled this work until further notice.

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

