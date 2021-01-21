I-76 West to Close Periodically at Night Next Week for Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76, reduced to a single lane around-the-clock between University Avenue and Interstate 676 for median barrier construction, will be closed periodically between 30th Street and I-676 on Monday, January 25, through Friday, January 29, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for overhead viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closures, westbound I-76 traffic will exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to westbound I-76 at Market Street.

In addition, the westbound ramp to 30th Street will be closed periodically on Monday, January 25, to Friday, January 29, from 9:00 PM to as late as 5:00 AM the following morning. During the ramp closures, westbound I-76 motorists heading to 30th Street will be detoured west on I-76, which will remain open during the ramp closures, to I-676 east, exit at 23rd Street, turn left on 22nd Street, then left on the ramp to I-676 west and take I-76 east to the ramp to 30th Street.

The eastbound off-ramp and westbound on-ramp at South Street also remain closed during median barrier work. Motorists normally using the closed South Street ramps will follow posted detour signs.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities, which are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing, resurfacing and replacing the median barrier on the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract. More information is available at www.i76viaduct.com.

Repairs to the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

