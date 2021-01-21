MAAT Gets Rad With FiDef
Company announces the addition of unique FiDef process to their benchmark minimum phase EQ
(FiDef brings out) …the best of the mix and the emotion of the mix…extremely effectively.”SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of exceptional performance professional audio solutions, today announced the release of thEQblue version 3.0, a cross–platform plug–in for correction and aesthetic equalization of all content including music, motion picture and game audio. The new version includes a world’s first, the addition of the exclusive FiDef® digital audio process.
— audio engineer Frank Filipetti
Available for select workstation platforms, thEQblue v3 builds on the proven foundation of MAAT’s celebrated original, while bringing a new layer of subtle refinement to the already reference quality minimum phase equalizer. FiDef is a proprietary psychoacoustic process, developed in cooperation with neuroscientists and DSP experts, that activates a receptive listener’s subconscious. It makes digital audio content more compelling and brings audiences closer to the emotion of the music.
Since its introduction, both thEQblue and FiDef have been embraced by the top echelon of audio professionals as well as the masterminds at MAAT. Friedemann Tischmeyer, one of MAAT’s co–founders, was an early proponent of the FideliQuest magic. “We all know it intuitively,” Tischmeyer stated, “but your brain really does hear more than you might think.” He quipped that “…clients love it…we have put my outboard gear on notice!” FiDef itself has found a home in the workflows of prominent practitioners, from producer extraordinaire Gary Katz, to legendary engineers Elliot Scheiner and Frank Filipetti. Filipetti emphasized the potential of FiDef when he stated that it brings out, “…the best of the mix and the emotion of the mix…extremely effectively.” Al Schmitt, engineer emeritus, sums it up neatly with the sentiment that, “It (FiDef) doesn’t do anything except sound better.”
MAAT’s thEQblue plug–in is delivered in all modern formats, including cross–platform AAX, VST 2 and VST 3 as well as AU for macOS. Perpetual licenses for thEQblue are available in two tiers; thEQblue6 offers six popular series equalizer Architectures, while thEQblue12 extends the license to include the entire set of all ten series plus two additional parallel Architectures. Images and additional information, including user manuals and videos, are accessible anytime at MAAT dot Digital on the web.
About MAAT Inc.
MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of professional audio solutions, is built on the belief that higher accuracy, exceptional fidelity, enhanced workflows and less visual fatigue are hallmarks of better quality. MAAT is derived from “Mastering Academy Audio Tools,” reflecting the deep connection and practical wisdom derived from years of real world experience. MAAT’s reliance on hard science and in–depth research balanced by extensive listening redefines audio tools for professionals worldwide.
About FideliQuest Inc.
FideliQuest Incorporated, a digital solutions provider for entertainment, broadcast, therapeutics, education and advertising, creates essential technology for the world’s top media professionals. Its novel, far reaching family of algorithmic products add life to sound by informing the human auditory system in a pleasant and positive way. The company is the sole provider of FiDef® professional audio products as well as OEM, broadcast and medical solutions. Comprised of a management team with more than four decades of experience in advanced technology verticals, the Minnesota–based company is committed to ensuring that our lives and well being are improved through audio.
©2021 MAAT Incorporated. The MAAT logo, and thEQblue are trademarks of MAAT Incorporated. FiDef is a registered trademark of FideliQuest Incorporated. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.
