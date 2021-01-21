Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report, for the Week of Jan. 18

This week saw the first committee hearings of the 2021 legislative session. It normally takes a little time to get things moving in a new year, because of new senators and new committee assignments. Now that we are hearing legislation, things will start to proceed more quickly, with the first discussion of legislation on the floor of the Missouri Senate possible as early as next week.

Along these lines, I have a couple of items I consider to be priority pieces of legislation for this year. Senate Bill 27 seeks to modify provisions regarding a county treasurer’s access to certain documents of county officials. This is something I have sponsored for the past few years.

Senate Bill 28 would modify provisions of the Missouri Education Savings Program and create Child Development Accounts (CDAs), which are state-established, long-term investment accounts for children born in the state of Missouri.

I will keep you updated on these and other bills as session continue.

