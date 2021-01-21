Sen. Eric Burlison Receives 100 Percent Rating from the American Conservative Union Foundation

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, is proud to announce he has received a 100 percent rating from the American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF), making him one of only two Missouri senators to receive a perfect rating.

Every year, the ACUF rates Congress, state legislatures, individual lawmakers and the legislation that was voted on in each governing body. This year, the foundation determined that lawmakers in the Missouri General Assembly voted more conservatively during the 2020 legislative session than in previous years.

“It is an honor to receive a 100 percent rating from the ACUF,” Sen. Burlison said. “I have always prioritized protecting conservative ideals and supported conservative legislation. Now, more than ever, I believe we must work hard to retain our constitutional rights, fight for the rights of the unborn, protect the Second Amendment and make it easier for businesses to operate freely and Missourians to find jobs.”

Senator Burlison also received a 100 percent rating from the ACUF in 2019 for his work in the Missouri Senate.

