El Paso District East Area Project Closures

Loop 375 Frontage Road Project

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 through Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 (Be prepared to stop)

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

  • South Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound to northbound turnaround will be blocked occasionally near Union Pacific Railroad
  • South Americas Avenue southbound to northbound traffic will remain open and be flagged through work zone

Crews will be hauling material for retaining walls

Zaragoza/Montwood Improvement Project

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 through Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

  • Montwood Drive westbound complete lane closure between Joe Battle Boulevard and Firehouse Drive
  • Traveling public will be shifted to eastbound lanes of roadway
  • New section of Zaragoza will be open at Joe Battle Boulevard southbound to Montwood Drive to relieve traffic congestion

Crews will be reconstructing placement of concrete panels

RM 652 Full Rehabilitation Project

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 through Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and continuous until further notice

  • RM 652 continuous left lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line
  • Continuous 2-way traffic, 1-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 14-foot vertical clearance

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 through Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and continuous until further notice

  • RM 652 continuous left lane closure 5.4 miles east of Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to RM 1165/652
  • Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 18-foot vertical clearance

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

FM 3541 Rehabilitation Project

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 through Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and continuous until further notice

  • FM3541 southbound and northbound right lane closure 0.5 mile south of FM 652
  • FM3541 southbound and northbound individual gravel lane bypassing work zone area

Closure is necessary for rehabilitation of roadway consisting of cement treated base, hot mix asphaltic concrete, signing and pavement markings

Bridge Rail Project

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 through Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

Daily, from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

  • I-10 alternating eastbound and westbound right lane closures between Acala Road and one mile east of McNary to include entrance and exit ramps

Closure is necessary for rehabilitation of bridge rail project consisting of removal of existing guardrail and bridge rail elements and installation of new guardrail and bridge rail elements and safety end treatments

Median Cable Barrier Project

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 through Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

Daily, from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

  • I-10 alternating eastbound and westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Tornillo Exit to Ft Hancock Exit to include entrance and exit ramps

Closure is necessary for cable barrier work

Maintenance Closures

 

Deceleration Lane and Driveway Entrance

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 through Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

  • Gateway Boulevard West (frontage road) right lane closure between Eastlake Boulevard and Bill Burnett Drive

Closure is necessary for construction of deceleration lane and driveway entrance to new Eastlake Marketplace Shopping Center

