MUSE Hotel Awards: 2021 Season Calling for Entries

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUSE Returns With Its Hotel Awards For 2021

The MUSE Hotel Awards makes a return under the International Awards Associate (IAA) this 2021. The award program is a part of the MUSE Awards series, right alongside their flagships the Creative Awards and Design Awards, and the more recently established Photography Awards.

It is the MUSE Hotel Awards’ mission to honor hotels in recognition of their innovations and focus on customers’ experience, all while navigating the state of affairs caused by the pandemic. “It is no exaggeration to say that these hoteliers embody excellence,” Kenjo Ong, the CEO of IAA, said. “To maintain their level of standards while maneuvering through the pandemic is outstanding, to say the least.”

Entries are open from January 13, with results slated to be announced in Summer 2021. Deadline for entry is on April 15, 2021.

MUSE Hotel Awards is open to all luxury hotel properties, regardless of size. Winners are selected through blind judging by an international panel of industry professionals, and will gain access to an iconic, custom-designed 2021 MUSE statuette.

To participate, hotels will first need to be nominated, unlike IAA’s other awards programs. Nominations may come from the hotels themselves, or from guests or industry peers. The nominated hotel may then choose to participate in a single category, or multiple categories. A nominal entry fee will be charged for use in producing, administrating and judging the competition.

IAA is an international group of award-winning design and communications professionals, whose focus is now primed towards honoring excellence in all its forms. “Sometimes it’s not enough to be good at what you do to get recognition,” Ong said. “I hope that this award program will help those who work tirelessly to produce magical moments for their customers, and for those hotels to be recognized for what they truly are – world class.”

For competition rules and entry forms, visit the MUSE Hotel Awards website: https://musehotelawards.com

