WINE & SPIRITS TRADE SHOW IN NORTH AMERICA OPENS ITS VIRTUAL DOORS BEING AMONG THE 1ST DIGITAL WINE TRADE FAIRS OF 2021
APVSA, Canadian leader in B2B wine events opens its virtual doors of its First DigitalWine Trade Fair from January 20 to January 30, 2021 for wine traders.
We are here to help both, buyers and winemakers to make fruitful business!”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APVSA standing for “Association pour la Promotion des Vins et Spiritueux en Amérique du Nord”, the Canadian leader in the development of B2B business by assisting winemakers to develop their exports to North America, opened the virtual doors of its first APVSA DigitalWine Trade Fair on January 20 and they will remain open 11 days until January 30, 2021 to make the most out of it.
As the major trade and tasting roadshows got cancelled due to the pandemic, the association implemented initiatives to pursue the promotional activities to benefit the wine trade to keep on against all odds. Their winemaking members welcomed the initiative of moving forward with the APVSA DigitalWine Trade Fair.
Until travels are allowed, the APVSA adapts to a new normal with online B2B trade show to adjust to new patterns of prospection to enable importers to complete their portfolios and the winemakers to export. Despite the lockdowns, the consumption of wine and spirits soars as the online purchasing across North America grew in the different countries between 200 % and 300%. This is good news for the professionals of the industry, therefore we put in place means to carry on the promotion of wine and spirits by performing online exhibitions.
The APVSA announces that the DigitalWine is then open to all the visitors from January 20 to 30, 2021.
How does it work?
The visitors and winemakers engage for networking through a Virtual Exhibition Hall composed of virtual booths and pavilions by regions and other categories like the “Green Hall” to present biodynamic, organic, natural and vegan wines; “Pink Fluid” to present rosé wines; “La Part des Anges” collecting spirits and distillates. From home the winemakers can manage their booths and present their wine estate, vineyards, philosophy, cellars, wines, and technical sheets, tasting rooms, eno-touristic facilities, and of course, the recording of their wines tasting by professionals.
Visitors, composed by wine trade professionals such as importers, distributors, retailers, commercial agents, critics, wine journalists and writers, can interact with the winegrowers, schedule meetings, attend conferences, masterclasses, exhibitions as well as watch the live wine selections and awards.
The tradeshow is accessible to all visitors 24/7 for 10 days.
Tastings
Due to the sanitary crisis, we were unable to set locations to hold the tastings, therefore:
1- Wineries select the states or provinces where they want to develop their exports,
2- A wine list is established by the APVSA of the exhibiting wineries,
3- The traders select the wines that they would like to taste with their colleagues or customers.
4- The wines are shipped to different countries and are redistribute to each trader requesting samples.
5- The Buyers taste the wines and start the negotiations for fruitful a partnership.
6- Attending to conferences as per the programme.
Sponsors
List of sponsors taking part to the first DigitalWine (to be updated):
• VignoblExport, Wine Carrier specialized in North America,
• Cote d’Or Imports, importer and wine carrier specialized in USA
• Wine Masters, the series by Klaas de Jong
• Life is Grape, wine online store and wine education
• Wine Not, wine online store, events, and wine education
• W+B Wandsbee, to resell your surplus of wine to other importers near you.
About the APVSA
The APVSA is an association that has been assisting hundreds of winemakers in the development of their exports to North America for over 20 years. In regular times, the APVSA organizes about 50 wine tastings in North American cities during which, wine producers and importers, distributors, agents, restaurant owners, retailers, sommeliers, and wine media engage and taste the wines from the selected winegrowers during professional wine tastings to negotiate and close deals.
