WINE & SPIRITS TRADE SHOW IN NORTH AMERICA AS APVSA TO HOST ITS 2ND DIGITALWINE TRADE FAIR ON JUNE 2021
APVSA whose activity is to assist winemakers to export to North America, announces its 2° DigitalWine Trade Fair June 28-30, 2021, accessible 24/7.
Just a few more clicks before we can pour in your glass!”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APVSA standing for “Association pour la Promotion des Vins et Spiritueux en Amérique du Nord”, the Canadian leader in the development of B2B business by assisting winemakers to develop their exports to North America, announces its second APVSA DigitalWine Trade Fair from June 28 to 30, 2021. The tradeshow will be accessible to all visitors 24/7 for 3 days.
As countries are slowly reopening their activity, the wine and spirits trade is growing unevenly in North America. Online purchases have increased from 200% to 300%, but overall consumption remained lower due to the closure of HORECAs, which are reopening gradually. The good news concerns the truce in US Trade tariffs which reactivated the transactions to the benefit of the various actors of the American beverage trade. In order to continue the promotion of wines and spirits in this region and elsewhere, the APVSA organizes online fairs, which may soon become hybrids for a better tasting experience for the network of buyers in complete safety.
How does it work?
The visitors and winemakers will engage through the Virtual Exhibition Hall composed of virtual booths and pavilions by country, regions and style categories such as “Green Hall” to present biodynamic, organic, natural and vegan wines; “Pink Fluid” dedicated to rosés; “Angel’s Share” showcasing spirits and distillates producers.
At their booths, winemakers will present their wine estate, vineyards, wines, and technical sheets, enotouristic facilities.
Attendees, composed by wine trade professionals such as importers, distributors, retailers, commercial agents, critics, wine journalists and writers, will have the opportunity to chat with the winegrowers, schedule meetings, attend round tables, conferences, masterclasses and “Focus on the Regions” or “Zoom sur les Régions”.
Tastings
Due to the sanitary crisis and slowly reopening, the tasting format is as follows:
1- The APVSA publishes the list of wines taking part on the trade show,
2- The catalog of wines and exhibitors is circulated to 10 000 wine traders in North America,
3- The wines are shipped to USA and CAN and lawfully redistributed to the trader who orders the samples free of charge.
4- Wineries previously select the states or provinces that they target,
5- The qualified traders select the products that fit their portfolio to taste with their colleagues.
6- Traders then contact the winegrowers to start discussions.
7- The APVSA works with its network to ensure the meetings between the winegrowers and traders to guarantee their meetings before, during and after the event.
About the APVSA
The APVSA is an association that has been assisting Europeans winemakers in the development of their exports to North America for over 20 years. In regular times, the APVSA organizes about 50 wine tastings in North American cities during which, wine producers and importers, distributors, agents, restaurant owners, retailers, sommeliers and wine media engage and taste the wines from the selected winegrowers during professional wine tastings to negotiate and close deals.
