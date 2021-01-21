Wolf Administration Highlights Revolutionary PPE Shield That Protects Against COVID-19

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Executive Deputy Director Jeff Thomas highlighted how Ramshield, Inc., an Exton-based healthcare product provider featured on the administration’s B2B Interchange Directory, is utilizing revolutionary technology to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

“Pennsylvania’s businesses like Ramshield are using their skills, knowledge, and experience to benefit us all, and without their efforts, our road to recovery would be much longer and more difficult,” said DCED Secretary Davin. “We thank them for their work and remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting businesses and communities across the commonwealth through resources like the B2B Interchange Directory and other critical PPE portals.”

Made from materials sourced in the United States, the AVF Shield and Cartridge System Kit is a replaceable cartridge shield that uses patented technology to create an electrical charge to protect users from COVID-19. While the product is manufactured in the U.S., another component of the AVF cartridge—a sponge that holds moisture allowing for the electroceutical technology to stay activated for 10-12 hours at a time—is sourced directly from Pennsylvania.

“This pandemic has tested businesses in ways many of us never could have imagined,” said PEMA Executive Deputy Director Jeff Thomas. “Pennsylvania businesses that were able to transition to making PPE, or come up with new and innovative ways to protect our essential workers made it easier for the commonwealth to support the needs of our county and local partners over the last year.”

The AVF shields are designed to provide a comfortable seal and are intended for hours of use, and the shield can be used up to one year and easily washed with soap and water or in dishwashers. The manufacturer has obtained FDA Emergency Use Authorization for this product.

“We are thankful for the resources like the Business to Business Interchange Directory, which has been an important gateway in allowing Ramshield to provide critical PPE to those businesses in need throughout Pennsylvania during this pandemic,” said Samantha Partovi, President and Managing Director of Ramshield, Inc. “Ramshield is pleased to offer this new mask to help keep people safer with this effective, new technology in the fight against COVID and to help our fellow Americans get back to work and school.”

Ramshield, Inc. is a woman-owned provider of healthcare products that has developed several proprietary products that are new to the healthcare industry. A team of healthcare professionals, consisting of engineers, sales and marketing executives lead the company to help hospitals improve patient care.

The Business-to-Business Interchange Directory connects organizations and businesses directly to manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of COVID-19-related products and supplies. This directory is made available to entities that contacted the commonwealth through the portals.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Department of Health website and the Governor’s website. To receive the latest updates follow the Department of Health on Facebook and Twitter and Governor Wolf on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

# # #