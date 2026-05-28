ICYMI: Governor Shapiro Releases GRID Standards, Establishing Strict Guardrails to Hold Data Center Developers Accountable and Protect Pennsylvanians

“These standards move Pennsylvania in the right direction, while helping protect customers and strengthen the grid.” – Michael Zimmerman, Director & Senior Attorney, Clean Affordable Power “Governor Shapiro’s Responsible Infrastructure Development Standards [are] an important step toward ensuring data center growth in Pennsylvania happens responsibly.” – Katie Blume, Chair, Clean Power PA “His GRID standards are an excellent example of responsible stewardship. It has the data centers paying their own way, incorporating clean energy into the electricity load, getting community engagement started early in the process, utilizing registered apprenticeship programs, and ensuring responsible water usage.” – Robert Bair, President, Pennsylvania Building Trades Read the full GRID Principles.

Harrisburg, PA – Yesterday, Governor Josh Shapiro released the full Governor’s Responsible Infrastructure Development (GRID) Standards, establishing clear guardrails and accountability measures for data center development in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Built around four core principles, the GRID Standards focus on protecting energy affordability, promoting transparency and community engagement, supporting workforce and economic development, and strengthening environmental protection.

The Shapiro Administration also rolled out a new local government toolkit to help municipalities navigate data center proposals and make informed decisions that work best for their communities, with practical guidance on zoning, infrastructure capacity, resource use, fiscal impacts, and community benefits.

As data center projects continue to grow across the country, the Governor and his Administration are focused on ensuring Pennsylvania can compete for major economic development opportunities while protecting Pennsylvanians, local communities, consumers, and the environment.

Here’s what Pennsylvania’s environmental, labor, industry, and local leaders are saying about Governor Shapiro’s leadership in setting clear standards for responsible data center development across the Commonwealth:

Tom Gilbert, President, Pennsylvania Environmental Council: “We commend Governor Shapiro for establishing principles whereby data center development in Pennsylvania avoids undue energy, environmental, and community impacts. In combination with legislation already advancing through the General Assembly with bipartisan support, GRID can help ensure that Pennsylvania develops this industry responsibly by advancing more diverse and clean energy generation, safeguarding water resources, protecting ratepayers, and ensuring transparency and public engagement.”

Michael Zimmerman, Director & Senior Attorney, Clean Affordable Power: “Governor Shapiro is taking an important step toward ensuring data centers support affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy growth. Pennsylvania has more work ahead of it, but by tying incentives to new clean energy and reinforcing strong cost allocation principles, these standards move Pennsylvania in the right direction while helping protect customers and strengthen the grid.”

Katie Blume, Chair, Clean Power PA: “Clean Power PA welcomes Governor Shapiro’s Responsible Infrastructure Development Standards as an important step toward ensuring data center growth in Pennsylvania happens responsibly — with real protections for families, small businesses, and host communities. We’re especially encouraged that the GRID Standards connect data center growth to cleaner power over time… We also appreciate that the Standards elevate common-sense requirements that communities have been demanding: transparency about who is behind a project, early and meaningful public engagement, and enforceable commitments around workforce and local economic benefits… Pennsylvania can welcome new investment — but only if it’s done in a way that puts affordability, accountability, and clean energy at the center.”

Robert Bair, President, Pennsylvania Building Trades: “The Pennsylvania state building trades applauds Governor Shapiro’s commitment to building data centers responsibly in the commonwealth. His GRID standards are an excellent example of responsible stewardship. It has the data centers paying their own way, incorporating clean energy into the electricity load, getting community engagement started early in the process, utilizing registered apprenticeship programs, and ensuring responsible water usage. With these basic principles, the Governor is leading the way on responsible economic development.”

Here’s what Pennsylvanians are reading and watching about Governor Shapiro’s leadership in setting clear standards for responsible data center development across the Commonwealth:

Read the GRID Principles.

For more information about DCED, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

# # #