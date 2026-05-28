Governor Shapiro, Mayor Parker, Philadelphia Sports Teams, and Regional Partners Announce Comprehensive Plan to Reduce Traffic, Improve Safety, and Support Economic Growth Around the Sports Complex

A comprehensive plan led by the Shapiro Administration will reduce traffic congestion around the Sports Complex, helping fans get to and from games more quickly and preparing Lower South Philadelphia for explosive economic growth. The nearly $30 million plan includes a new I-76 westbound entrance ramp, upgraded traffic operations, improved signage, new traffic signals, and additional infrastructure improvements to reduce congestion and improve mobility in South Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Sports Complex drives major economic activity for both the city and Commonwealth, welcoming more than eight million attendees each year across more than 300 events and generating billions in economic impact.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro, alongside Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Philadelphia’s sports teams, Live Casino & Hotel, and regional stakeholders, announced a comprehensive plan to reduce traffic congestion, improve safety, and strengthen transportation access around the Philadelphia Sports Complex and the Lower South Philadelphia Region. The first phase will begin immediately, kicking off a multi-year effort to improve mobility for residents, commuters, businesses, and the millions of visitors who travel to the area each year.

The nearly $30 million plan will make several important near-term infrastructure upgrades, including a new westbound entrance ramp to I-76, a second left turn lane from Front Street onto I-95 North which opened earlier this month, a new event operations hub, upgraded signage, and new smart traffic signals, designed to reduce bottlenecks and improve safety around one of Pennsylvania’s busiest economic and entertainment corridors. Once the Delaware River Port Authority real estate transfer is finalized to build the new entrance ramp, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will begin engineering work.

“South Philadelphia is one of the most important economic hubs in our Commonwealth and Pennsylvanians deserve transportation infrastructure that keeps people moving safely and efficiently,” said Governor Shapiro. “Whether families are heading to a game, workers are commuting to their jobs, or businesses are moving goods through this region, these investments will reduce traffic congestion, improve safety for fans and surrounding neighborhoods, and set the stage for explosive economic growth. My Administration brought all the leaders and stakeholders to the table to get this done – and we are committed to creating more opportunity in Philadelphia as a way to drive growth across the Commonwealth.”

The new westbound entrance ramp to I-76 will provide access for approximately 800 vehicles per hour and improve westbound travel options, which are currently limited to a single access ramp at Broad Street. The new dual-turn lane on Front Street provides access to I-95 northbound for approximately 500 more vehicles per hour than the current on ramp — a more than 50 percent increase over current conditions.

“The Shapiro Administration knows that a strong transportation system is critical for our economy, especially in South Philadelphia’s Sports District that draws tens of thousands of visitors daily. In addition to repairing roads and bridges every day, the Department has also been charged with finding solutions to longstanding issues, which often unlocks opportunities. This expansive partnership is one of those opportunities,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “By improving roadway access, modernizing traffic management, and coordinating investments across agencies and partners, we are creating safer, more reliable transportation options for residents, workers, and visitors.”

The Philadelphia Sports Complex is a critical economic driver for both the city and Commonwealth, hosting more than eight million visitors annually across more than 300 events. According to PFM Advisors, the complex generates approximately $2.3 billion in annual economic impact for the City of Philadelphia, supports roughly 15,000 jobs, and contributes $104 million in annual city fiscal impact. Statewide, it generates approximately $2.5 billion in economic impact, supports 16,000 jobs, and contributes $51 million in annual state fiscal impact. By increasing mobility and reducing congestion, this plan provides increased opportunities to contribute to the local economy.

“Philadelphia’s stadium district and tourism industry is a huge economic driver for the city and the entire southeast region, and we are proud to support this project which will make it easier for visitors and sports fans to enjoy the best of Philadelphia,” said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger. “This effort will not only ensure visitors will have more convenient access to everything Philadelphia has to offer, but will enable further economic growth at the Navy Yard, the Bellwether District, and throughout South Philadelphia. We will continue to make targeted investments that benefit Pennsylvania’s economy long-term.”

The plan is being advanced through the Lower South Infrastructure & Resiliency Collaborative (LSIRC), a regional partnership launched in 2022 to improve transportation coordination and unlock long-term growth opportunities in Lower South Philadelphia. The collaborative brings together state agencies, the City of Philadelphia, PennDOT, SEPTA, the Navy Yard, PhilaPort, regional planning partners, sports organizations, rail operators, and private-sector stakeholders to align infrastructure investments and improve mobility across one of the region’s busiest areas.

More than $20 million will be used to complete the collaborative’s near-term nine-point plan, with the near-term improvements targeted for completion by the end of 2028.

Near-Term Projects to Reduce Traffic Congestion and Improve Safety

Work on the first aspects of the Shapiro Administration’s nine-point plan has begun, with significant infrastructure projects to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety. In addition, the LSIRC will conduct a series of important studies to make further improvements in the future. These projects include:

A completed second left turn lane from Front Street onto I-95N;

Constructing a new westbound entrance ramp to I-76 on 7th Street;

Building a new event operations center – a centralized, digital command center for real-time, on-the-ground traffic management – housed within the sports complex;

Installing 19 new, smart traffic lights throughout the area;

Conducting a study on existing signage and wayfinder assets around the Sports Complex to improve navigation for visitors, event attendees, and emergency responders;

Conducting a Priority Corridor Study for South Broad Street through the Sports Complex to determine future upgrades;

Conducting a Priority Corridor Study for the intersection of 26th Street and Penrose Avenue to determine future upgrades;

Conducting a Freight Network Study to determine the best routes for increasing commercial traffic between PhilaPort and the Bellwether District as both areas grow; and

Developing a complex-wide Events Management Plan to improve multi-stakeholder coordination around event traffic.

Building off the initial steps taken as part of this plan, LSIRC and the Shapiro Administration will work to improve the Priority Corridors identified above, improve signage and wayfinder communication throughout the Sports Complex, improve access to the Navy Yard, PhilaPort, and Bellwether District, and explore opportunities for additional intermodal transportation.

“South Philadelphia is a major economic engine, bringing our region to the global stage through iconic concerts and premier sporting events,” said the Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, and 76ers. “These traffic and transportation improvements are a critical step to ensuring our incredible momentum continues by directly addressing fan feedback and creating a strong foundation for future growth and development. We are grateful to the Commonwealth and City for their work, support, and we look forward to future opportunities to expand on these great initiatives.”

“Improving overall ingress and egress to the Stadium District during events has been a priority for both Stadium District attractions and the local neighborhoods for many years, particularly minimizing Stadium traffic flow through residential areas,” said Joe Billhimer, COO of Cordish Gaming. “We and our local community partners look forward to working with the State on this plan to improve both traffic flow and pedestrian safety in the District. “

The Shapiro Administration has already invested more than $50 million in the Lower South Philadelphia Region, including multimodal improvements on South Broad Street near the Navy Yard and grade crossing upgrades to reduce congestion near PhilaPort.

In 2025, DCED awarded the Philadelphia Navy Yard a $30 million PA Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites Program (SITES) grant to develop the Greenway District, while securing a nearly $100 million investment from Rhoads Industries to expand their operations at the Navy Yard. The Administration also secured more than $600 million in private sector investment in the Bellwether District from DrinkPAK and TerraPower Isotopes — and just last month, Governor Shapiro and DCED Secretary Siger celebrated the official return of cruise ship service to the Port of Philadelphia.

Together, these investments will help improve safety, reduce congestion, strengthen access to jobs and economic opportunity, and ensure one of Pennsylvania’s most active regional hubs can continue to grow for decades to come.

Strengthening Pennsylvania’s Economy and Boosting Tourism

By improving mobility for residents, commuters, businesses, and the millions of visitors who travel to the South Philadelphia region each year, this coordinated plan builds on the Shapiro Administration’s investments in long-term economic growth while working to benefit the day-to-day lives of Pennsylvanians in every corner of the Commonwealth.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s economy has boomed and his Administration’s success in economic development has earned national recognition.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy , based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

, based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. Last year, Site Selection Magazine named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation.

in the nation. Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

Strengthening one of Pennsylvania’s largest industries has also contributed to the Shapiro Administration’s work to bolster the Commonwealth’s economy. In addition to leveraging global sporting and cultural moments during America’s 250th birthday, the Governor has worked to grow Pennsylvania’s tourism industry.

Since 2023, Pennsylvania’s tourism industry has grown by $7 billion and 30,000 jobs, with increased funding for Visit PA to nearly $60 million in 2025.

to nearly $60 million in 2025. In 2024, the Governor rebranded Pennsylvania as the “Great American Getaway” to encourage visitors to come back for future trips.

Secured in the 2025-26 budget, Governor Shapiro has ensured Pennsylvania is ready to welcome millions of visitors for America250 and other major sporting events with a $50 million investment in successful execution.

Infrastructure improvements in the Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget also include more than $300 million annually for critical transportation services across the Commonwealth to strengthen the safety of Pennsylvania’s roads, bridges, public transit, and more.

Learn more about Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 proposed budget to support the Commonwealth’s workers and businesses in pursuit of a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about DCED, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

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