MICHAEL KAHN, THE GLOBAL CEO OF ASTOUND COMMERCE, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Kahn , the dynamic Global CEO of ASTOUND COMMERCE , has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.Michael Kahn, the Global CEO of ASTOUND COMMERCE, joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Michael Kahn discusses new initiatives at ASTOUND COMMERCE, what makes the company different than its competitors, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Michael Kahn joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate on the video series.Michael Kahn says, “Being interviewed on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series was really interesting. I really enjoyed the time speaking with DotCom Magazine’s CEO, Andy Jacob, about entrepreneurship and the new initiatives at Astound Commerce.” Michael Kahn continues, “Our success is a true testament to our team at Astound Commerce.”Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Michael Kahn was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEO’s and founders, can learn from the worldwide leadership position of Astound Commerce. Michael Kahn is a very impressive force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how ASTOUND COMMERCE is forging a new path of leadership in the space.”Astound Commerce your mission-critical partner in digital commerce, maximizing the brand and business value of every consumer touchpoint. With a strong global presence, 20 years’ experience, and a team of 1,300 deeply passionate experts in the areas of experience, design, demand, and technology, Astound has had the opportunity to partner with visionary brands such as L’Oréal, Under Armour, El Palacio, FLOR, Toms, and Crocs. Astound has earned Salesforce B2C Commerce Expert and Retail Industry Specialist status, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence in the Salesforce ecosystem. To learn more, visit astoundcommerce.com.DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine.The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

