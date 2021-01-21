Video Production Leader, Storyvine Strengthens Management Team with General Manager, Healthcare
Don Young to build Storyvine’s healthcare sector via new business, renewals, and expansionsDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storyvine, Inc., a leading video technology company, announced today the appointment of Don Young as the company’s General Manager, Healthcare. He will be responsible for building the company’s healthcare sector and augmenting Storyvine’s process, plan, and product for healthcare clients while streamlining and developing potential new products and categories within the healthcare industry.
Young brings more than 25 years of experience to his new role, creating and leading agencies that focus on delivering best-in-class healthcare marketing and medical education and communication programs for a variety of pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, medical device companies, medical associations, and patient advocacy organizations.
“Over the course of his career, Don has established himself as a healthcare marketing powerhouse. His deep expertise in all aspects of HCP and patient marketing and communication coupled with his leadership skills make him the obvious choice to spearhead our healthcare initiatives,” said Kyle Shannon, co-founder and CEO of Storyvine. “We are thrilled to welcome Don to our growing team.”
Storyvine develops VideoGuide templates to simplify video creation and production by guiding the user during the filming process and “Automagically” editing the video in less than five minutes. The Storyvine Video Management System allows users to film anywhere from a smartphone and produces a professional-looking video that can be downloaded and shared across platforms.
“Technology should never drive strategy, but using the right technology can create a successful strategy. Storyvine’s technology addresses the single biggest pain point in video creation and production, the ability to create high-quality video at scale and on-brand,” said Don Young. “In my new role, I will continue to use a strategy-first approach to maintain and develop Storyvine’s overall relationships in the healthcare industry with existing and new clients, prospects, and partners. I look forward to working closely with this innovative, passionate team.”
Over the last two decades, Young has worked in a variety of agencies from privately held companies to publicly traded entities including Omnicom and Publicis Groupe. Additionally, he founded MedEdWeb, one of the first digital agencies to utilize the internet to deliver HCP education and activities. Most recently, with Publicis Groupe he served a variety of leadership roles including Managing Director DIME (Discovery Institute for Medical Education which specialized in CME) and Discovery USA and COO, Razorfish Health both full-service agencies. Young has a B.A. in History, Religion, and Philosophy from Lakeland University and an M.A. in Theology from the United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities.
About Storyvine
Storyvine is a Denver-based video technology company that helps clients create, edit, and manage short form, guided videos using nothing more than a phone, and Storvyine’s Video Management platform. Founded in 2012, Storyvine’s clients include multi-nationals, corporate marketing and communications, advocacy and non-profit groups, among others, that want to use video to simplify storytelling to move the business forward. Storyvine combines distributed capture, asset management and fully automated video editing, to allow clients to capture, produce and share the insights, knowledge, and stories that define their brand.
Sarah Thorson
Ripple Communications
+1 609-234-8531
email us here