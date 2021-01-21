Perrin Conferences Offers Complimentary Litigation Webinars and Customized CLE/CE Training
Perrin Conferences is accredited to offer CLE and CE nationwide.
WAYNE, PA—January 21, 2021—Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences and webinars, is pleased to bring together top thought leaders in the legal and insurance industries for a series of webinars on a wide variety of specialty topics accredited for CLE.
“We are fortunate to work with great partners that provide us with access to speakers that are on the pulse of the latest trends,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences. “Professionals from across the United States can learn the latest developments on a wide variety of litigation topics.”
Law firms and other organizations that have contributed to recent webinars include: Anderson Kill, Belluck & Fox, The Boeing Company, Blank Rome, The Hershey Company, KCIC, Kennedys, MG&M The Law Firm, Resolute Management, The RiverStone Group, Sompo International Insurance, Starbucks, Walgreens, and Weitz & Luxenberg.
Upcoming complimentary scheduled webinars include:
• Ending Contingent Liabilities Exposure in the Near and Long Terms
• Unlocking the True Value of Your Balance Sheet
• Go With the Flow - Engineering Controls and the Spread of SARS-CoV-2
• In House Perspective 2021: Managing Relationships and New Technology From the Inside Out
In addition to national conference and webinar offerings, Perrin Conferences helps plan and accredit legal training, education and networking programs for law firms, legal associations, insurance companies, and consulting/expert firms.
For more information and to register for any our upcoming complimentary webinars, please visit Perrinconferences.com or contact Lynnsey Perrin.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized CLE/CE both virtual and live in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
