Jupio Launches RED APPROVED Battery for KOMODO
Jupio has achieved the coveted RED APPROVED status for its new line of KOMODO compatible batteries.WHITE PLAINS, NY, US, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jupio is pleased to announce the launch of their new line of RED APPROVED BP-955 and BP-975 style batteries, engineered with full communication and
on-camera charging capabilities for the groundbreaking RED KOMODO cinema camera.
A testament to the company’s speed and precision, the Jupio batteries are among the first to be officially approved by RED for the KOMODO. This is a huge step into the acknowledgment of Jupio’s quality and innovation. Pair with Jupio’s USB Brand Charger Kit for Canon LCA0038 (sold separately) for the ultimate battery and charger set!
Jupio was founded 15 years ago to address the ever-increasing needs of the of on-the-move content creator. Providing high-quality alternatives to more expensive name brand batteries, their product categories quickly grew to include chargers, power vaults, lighting, accessories and more. Jupio is known worldwide for their consistent high quality, their speed to market with new products, and their no questions asked/no nonsense 3-year warranty.
BRE0001 (955-style) - $119.95
BRE0002 (975-style) - $139.95
Jupio power products available in the U.S. from MAC Group in February 2021.
Contact
For more information, contact Jupio brand manager Brian James at BrianJ@macgroupus.com
Colleen Nicholas
MAC Group
email us here
+1 914-784-2678