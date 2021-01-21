Architectural Digest-Featured Contemporary Mallorcan Villa to Auction via Concierge Auctions with Zest Mallorca

This incredibly unique contemporary Spanish home is part architectural wonder and part work of art. The main living and gathering area features incredible vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, a fireplace, and floor to ceiling glass doors on both sides. Designed to flow seamlessly from the luxury finishes within to the Spanish countryside, vineyards, and Serra de Tramuntana mountain range surrounding it, the home makes best use of the stunning scenery visible from every room. Cohesive design brings luxury to every room, with brushed copper fixtures and custom locally-sourced tile throughout. Exquisite gardens and your own pine forest greet you upon entry to the property.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfectly positioned between the villages of Santa Maria del Camí and Santa Eugènia, Torrent Fals, a unique contemporary Spanish home will auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Marilí PérezUrízar and Leigh Lewis of Zest Mallorca. The reserve is set at €1.95M and bidding will be held 25 February–3 March via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We’re eager to partner with Concierge Auctions on yet another venture in Mallorca,” stated PérezUrízar. “We’ve kept a close watch on their recent successes in the market and are confident that with our local knowledge of the market and the firm’s global reach, we’ll be able to aggregate a competitive field of bidders for this spectacular villa.”

Torrent Fals is part architectural wonder and part work of art. Designed to flow seamlessly from the luxury finishes within to the Spanish countryside, vineyards, and Serra de Tramuntana mountain range surrounding it, the home makes best use of the stunning scenery visible from every room. Cohesive design brings luxury to every room, with brushed copper fixtures and custom, locally-sourced tile throughout the interior spaces. The main living and gathering area features incredible vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, a fireplace, and floor to ceiling glass doors on both sides. Additional features include Arctic White Neolith countertops; designer appliances by Neff and Miele; a glass door opening to the terrace and gardens outside from the kitchen; individual private terraces off of the bedrooms; views of Serra de Tramuntana; a cobblestone courtyard; multiple terraces; a lush garden with mature trees and pine forest; a custom swimming pool; heated floors; and potential indoor parking for up to eight vehicles—all just outside Santa Maria del Camí and 20 minutes from Palma.

“We believe that Torrent Fals is well suited for the auction platform, and Concierge Auctions was the only choice for us, given their incredible track record in the market and impeccable global reach,” stated Olivia Calafat, seller. “While we have loved working on this project—creating a beautiful, architecturally stunning home that has gained attention from Architectural Digest itself—we are ready to pursue other ventures, including additional award-winning projects.”

This stunning property is surrounded by vineyards and features a fantastic view of the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range. Santa Maria, a mere 20 minutes north of Palma by car, is one of the island’s most prominent wine growing regions that comes to life on Sundays for the weekly market, one of the biggest and best in Mallorca. The village is a hot destination for an international audience seeking an authentic and rural property, which boasts nearby international schools, Mallorca’s artistic epicenter, and an active lifestyle with some of the island's favored cycling routes. Palma de Mallorca Airport, the main air travel hub for the island, is only 20 minutes away for easy national and international transport.

Torrent Fals is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.