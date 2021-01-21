AUSTRALIA DAY - A REMINDER TO SUPPORT LOCAL JOBS, LIVELIHOODS & COMMUNITIES
Buy Aussie Timber First to support the domestic timber industry, protect 45,000 local jobs and sustain billions of dollars of economic benefit
While the renewed demand for new houses built using our renewable timber products is welcome, it is not time for complacency as we will continue to face strong economic headwinds this year.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Australia Day acts as a reminder to Buy Aussie Timber First in an ongoing effort to support the domestic timber industry in 2021 with a view to protecting 45,000 local jobs and sustaining billions of dollars of economic benefit.
In 2021, the national push by the Australian Forest Products Association (AFPA) to Buy Aussie Timber First will continue to play a role in retaining demand for renewable Australian plantation pine, which contributes to the $24 billion timber processing and manufacturing industry.
AFPA extends thanks to the Federal Government for the successful HomeBuilder program and its extension as well as State government for stimulus measures in 2020 that have been essential in boosting confidence in the new home market and ensuring demand for Aussie timber framing remains strong.
AFPA CEO, Ross Hampton said while domestic timber demand has held up to this point, the need to continue to Buy Aussie Timber First remains strong in 2021.
“While the renewed demand for new houses built using our renewable timber products is welcome, it is not time for complacency as we will continue to face strong economic headwinds this year, the most significant being a decrease in forecast population growth of only 0.2% down from 1.7%, caused by almost zero net migration levels due to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Mr Hampton.
“To ensure the ongoing viability of the domestic timber industry, we want to remind all levels of government that ongoing stimulus is vital to maintain demand for new home construction, which is the engine room for growth and jobs in Australia’s economy.
“We want to thank our customers and fellow Aussies for their ongoing support, and we encourage every new homeowner, builder, carpenter, specifier or architect to keep choosing and buying timber framing to help us all recover from COVID-19.”
COVID-19 impacts will continue to place significant pressure on timber industry operations, putting local jobs at risk and impacting people’s livelihoods, especially in regional areas.
Compared with alternative building materials, timber framing is produced via a low emissions manufacturing process and has many inherent advantages including being renewable, recyclable, storing carbon, and significantly lower embodied energy.
“When timber is manufactured today, it is replanted for tomorrow, making it the ultimate renewable with flow-on benefits that support a whole value chain of regional jobs and communities,” said Mr Hampton.
To show your support or to find out more about the Buy Aussie Timber First campaign, please visit www.buyaussietimberfirst.com.au
AFPA is the peak national industry body representing the forest growing, processing, and pulp, paper and bioproduct industries covering the entire forest products value chain.
