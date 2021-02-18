AUSSIE NON-BANK LENDER SECURES EUROPEAN INVESTOR AND IS SET FOR GROWTH
Austrian investment house, CC Real has partnered with Aussie non-bank lender, Madigan Capital
"We identified Madigan Capital as the most promising investment to capitalise on the opportunities that will arise in Australia’s non-bank lending landscape,” said Mr Brakey.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia’s emerging non-bank private debt lender, Madigan Capital has joined forces with European property investor, CC Real following acquisition of RF Capital’s 50 per cent stake.
— CC Real Managing Partner, Barry Brakey
With $1 billion worth of institutional funds under management currently, Madigan Capital issued over $250 million of new loans in 2020 across industrial, commercial, retail, social infrastructure, student accommodation and residential assets located in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.
Madigan Capital’s founder, Mr Michael Wood outlined how the partnership with CC Real bolsters its plans to grow its investor and borrower relationships in 2021 and beyond.
“On behalf of our investors, we look forward to our next phase of growth with the support of CC Real, a partnership that helps bolster our position in the non-bank lending sector, which is gaining traction as borrowers look for more flexible finance solutions,” said Mr Wood.
In Australia, the share of non-bank debt lending in the commercial real estate market is expected to grow to the value of $50 billion by 2024.
Property powerbroker Barry Brakey, who previously headed the Future Fund’s real estate business has brought over CC Real to partner with Madigan Capital.
Mr Barry Brakey, CC Real Managing Partner, said, “As we looked to expand our presence in commercial real estate around the globe, we identified Madigan Capital as the most promising investment to capitalise on the opportunities that will arise with the anticipated surge in Australia’s non-bank lending landscape.
“Non-bank debt lending in commercial real estate is a relatively mature market in both Europe and the US, so we are looking forward to bringing our collective intelligence and share experiences with the team at Madigan Capital,” said Mr Brakey.
Founded in 2017, Madigan Capital started-out as a joint venture between Michael Wood, a 25-year veteran of non-bank real estate debt in Australia, the US and Europe, and RF Capital, a privately owned funds management company.
“As RF Capital turns its focus to its wholly owned real estate lending business, RF Eclipse, we are grateful to the RF Capital team for their vision and support of Madigan Capital from our creation to helping us to establish a solid foundation in Australia’s non-bank private debt market,” said Mr Wood.
