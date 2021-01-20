Department’s Spay and Neuter Grants Program Now Accepting Grant Applications

January 20, 2021

Applicants Must Apply by April 9 at 5 p.m.

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Spay and Neuter Grants Program seeks applications for competitive grant projects that will help reduce intake and euthanasia numbers in Maryland animal shelters. Applications may be for pet-focused projects, feral cat-focused projects, or capital expense/equipment requests.

The FY22 grants cycle will award approximately $800,000 in funds to eligible projects that efficiently and effectively facilitate, promote, and increase spay and neuter services for cats and dogs in Maryland. The minimum grant amount to be considered will be $5,000 and there is no maximum.

Updated application forms, instructions, and other materials are available on the Spay and Neuter Program’s webpage. Applications and all required materials for this round of funding must be submitted by April 9, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Eligible organizations include municipal or county governments and 501(c)3 nonprofit animal welfare organizations. Applicants must be in good standing with the IRS, State of Maryland, and local Animal Control Authority. See the program’s RFP document for more information on eligibility and the application process.

This program is funded through fees paid by the pet food industry for each product they register to sell within the state. To date, the program has funded 182 grant projects throughout the state that collectively have completed nearly 71,000 spay/neuter procedures.

The Spay and Neuter Grants Program was established by the Maryland General Assembly during the 2013 Legislative Session. A seven-member advisory board, appointed by the Maryland Secretary of Agriculture, reviews all grant applications and provides recommendations to the Secretary on how grants should be administered.

More information about the Spay and Neuter Grants Program is available on the department’s website. For questions about the program, contact Spay and Neuter Grants Program Coordinator Nathaniel Boan at (410) 841-5766 or nathaniel.boan@maryland.gov.

