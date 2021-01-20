Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA): 2021 Request for Grant Applications

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is excited to announce the availability of approximately $46 million in Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant funds to support projects aimed at reducing emissions from the nation’s existing fleet of older diesel engines. Under this competition, between 40 and 70 awards are anticipated.

Eligible applicants include regional, state, local or tribal agencies, or port authorities, with jurisdiction over transportation or air quality. Nonprofit organizations may apply if they provide pollution reduction or educational services to diesel fleet owners or have, as their principal purpose, the promotion of transportation or air quality.

Visit the DERA National Grants Web Page for Application and Eligibility Information

Informational Webinars: Request for Applications 2021 DERA National Grants

Tuesday, January 26, 2021; 1:00-2:00 p.m. (ET) Join the Webinar Dial-In: (202) 991-0477 Participant Code: 863 530 573#

Wednesday, February 3, 2021; 3:00-4:00 p.m. (ET) Join the Webinar Dial-In: (202) 991-0477 Participant Code: 609 539 899#

Thursday, February 11, 2021; 2:00-3:00 p.m. (ET) Join the Webinar Dial-In: (202) 991-0477 Participant Code: 451 189 144#

Webinar Highlights:

Program Details

Changes This Year

Eligible Entities, Projects, Vehicles, Engines & Equipment

Funding: Availability, Project Funding Percentage, Restrictions

Proposal Submission

Evaluation Criteria

Potential Pitfalls

Tools, Resources and Support

Question & Answer Period

If you have questions, please contact DERA@epa.gov.