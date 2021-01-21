Speed Limits Restored on Interstates in Crawford and Mercer Counties

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has restored the speed limit on interstates 79, 80 and 376 in Crawford and Mercer counties.

A speed reduction of 45 mph remains in place on interstates 79, 86, and 90 in Erie County, but are expected to be lifted later this morning. Commercial vehicle traffic is permitted to use the right lane only in those areas.

Motorists are reminded to continue to use caution while driving during winter weather conditions. Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

