Interstate 90 Eastbound Closed in Erie County

​The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 are closed from the Ohio state lane to Exit 6 (Route 215, East Springfield/Albion) due to a crash in Ohio near the Pennsylvania border.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

