Westminster / DUI #2

CASE#: 21B100286

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 01/20/2021 7:00 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5, Guilford

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Brian Seaman

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bernardston, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 20, 2021 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road on Route 5 in Guilford. A subsequent caller advised a male was asleep at the wheel.

Upon investigation troopers identified Brain Seaman as the male behind the wheel of the vehicle. Through further investigation troopers determined Seaman was intoxicated and arrested him for DUI.

Seaman was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster where he was processed for the above charge and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 02/09/2021 at 11:00 a.m.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2021 @ 11:00 a.m.

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE