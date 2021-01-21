Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,380 in the last 365 days.

Westminster / DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B100286

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor                            

STATION: Westminster                      

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/20/2021 7:00 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5, Guilford

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Brian Seaman                                           

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bernardston, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On January 20, 2021 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road on Route 5 in Guilford. A subsequent caller advised a male was asleep at the wheel.

 

Upon investigation troopers identified Brain Seaman as the male behind the wheel of the vehicle. Through further investigation troopers determined Seaman was intoxicated and arrested him for DUI.

 

Seaman was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster where he was processed for the above charge and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 02/09/2021 at 11:00 a.m. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2021 @ 11:00 a.m.           

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

You just read:

Westminster / DUI #2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.