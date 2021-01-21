Westminster / DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100286
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/20/2021 7:00 p.m.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5, Guilford
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Brian Seaman
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bernardston, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 20, 2021 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road on Route 5 in Guilford. A subsequent caller advised a male was asleep at the wheel.
Upon investigation troopers identified Brain Seaman as the male behind the wheel of the vehicle. Through further investigation troopers determined Seaman was intoxicated and arrested him for DUI.
Seaman was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster where he was processed for the above charge and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 02/09/2021 at 11:00 a.m.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2021 @ 11:00 a.m.
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE