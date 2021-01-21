Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wyoming Business Council seeks public comment on HUD annual action plan amendment

Wyoming Business Council seeks public comment on HUD annual action plan amendment

For release January 20, 2021

The Wyoming Business Council is seeking public comment on an amendment to their annual plan in order to use a 3rd and final allocation of federal funds for preparation, prevention and response to covid-19. 

The amendment will allow Wyoming state agencies to distribute funding allocated to the State of Wyoming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the federal CARES Act for Community Development Block Grant, Emergency Solutions Grant, Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS and HOME Investment Partnership programs.

The amendment is to the 2019 Annual Action Plan, CDBG program. It outlines the programs goals and objectives for the year. This plan reflects the state’s needs, particularly the needs of low-to moderate-income households.

The public has five days to comment. The document can be found here.

Comments may be provided to Grants Project Manager John Wendling

at john.wendling@wyo.gov.

