Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,372 in the last 365 days.

Opinion: ‘Attorney General Goodwin Liu’

(Subscription required) Over a distinguished career, Justice Liu has vigorously defended the rights of everyday people to have their day in court. He has advanced practical solutions to the challenge of expanding legal services for people who need help but can't afford it. And he has done more than his share of research, advocacy, and mentorship to foster a more diverse legal profession.

You just read:

Opinion: ‘Attorney General Goodwin Liu’

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.