IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…. Newsmax: “Fighting Back Against Big Tech”

“Fighting Back Against Big Tech” Newsmax January 15, 2021 To watch, click HERE ---

Look, Big Tech is dividing Americans. And right now, in my opinion, Venezuelan dictators get treated better than big tech treats conservatives in the United States. CFO Patronis: It's time we re-evaluate because some of the decisions they're making right now definitely affect stock base, which financially effect the investments of Florida's taxpayers. --- Robb Schmitt: You have another concern about big tech, you released this statement: Rob Schmitt: That follows a similar letter addressed to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this week after Amazon pulled the plug on the conservative social media app Parler. This is the backlash. So how do people in states push back on big tech censorship? Is this the beginning of something. We're going to try to answer that with Jimmy Patronis who is the Chief Financial Officer of the state of Florida. --- CFO Patronis: Randy Fine sent a letter this week to us and as the cabinet there's three of us that service as trustees over the SBA. The governor, myself and the attorney general, so I've already put the SBA on notice and the Governor on notice that I would like to have a follow up report having on the next meeting of the full cabinet. --- Robb Schmitt: You have another concern about big tech, you released this statement: We must Empower Consumers to Hold Big Tech Accountable. You're demanding that these companies give users the ability to opt out of having consumer data collected and sold. Talk about what kind of danger this poses.