Kids On The Sweetest Gig Earn Meaningful Perk 'Healing the World with Chocolate'

Starting On Mother's Day Kids that Work on The Sweetest Gig...Earn Perk to Heal the World with Chocolate #healingwithchocolate #thesweetestgig www.HealingwithChocolate.com

Imagine a World Without Borders #unitedchocolatenations www.UnitedChocolateNations.com

The Sweetest Gig Preparing Kids for Life #thesweetestgig #kidslovework #kidsearnperks www.TheSweetestPerk.com

Join French Kid Team for The Sweetest Gig #mustlovefrench #thesweetestgig kidslovework www.MustLoveWork.com

Join The Mitzvah Team to Taste World's Best Chocolate and Write Creative Reviews in Hebrew at The Sweetest Gig #thesweetestgig #mitzvahteam #hebrew www.TheMitzvahTeam.com

On The Sweetest Gig kids taste the world's best chocolate, write creative reviews, and earn meaningful perks to do good deeds; kids can gift chocolate globally.

On The Sweetest Gig, kids work and earn meaningful perks to do good deeds!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder The Sweetest Gig
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gig (preparing kids for life).

According to Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gig, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "On The Sweetest Gig, kids work and earn meaningful perks to do good deeds."

Recruiting for Good is hiring 25 kids for the Sweetest Gig by February 9th, 2021; to write creative chocolate reviews in English, French, or Hebrew.

Kids that complete 3 successful reviews between February and April, 2021; earn mom gift (a box of fine chocolate, home delivered for Mother's Day in LA). And earn spot on team to earn more meaningful perks.

Starting on Mother's Day, kids that complete 3 successful reviews between May and July, 2021, earn Healing the World With Chocolate perk; gift and send chocolate globally (to family and friends).

About Healing With Chocolate

1. Kids learn that anything meaningful takes time and effort.
2. Kids use their creative talent to earn special perk (gift chocolate).
3. Kids pay forward chocolate to anyone in the world (and do a good deed).

Carlos Cymerman, adds "Chocolate heals mind, body, and soul!"

About

Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years (for adults and kids). In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.

The Sweetest Gig is a rewarding ‘Kid Love Work’ program; especially suited for ‘Grateful Working Professional Families’ that love preparing their kids to succeed in life. Sweet Creative Middle School Kids are hired on weekends to taste The World's Best Chocolate, write creative reviews (in English, French, or Hebrew), and earn meaningful perks to Do Good Deeds (Gift Mom Chocolate or Heal the World with Chocolate). The Sweetest Gig is created by Carlos Cymerman, and sponsored by Recruiting for Good. "Kids learn that anything meaningful, rewarding, and worthwhile; takes time, and effort." www.TheSweetestGig.com

Summer Camp May Not Be Back...The Sweetest Gig Will Be... Summer 2021!

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; preparing kids for life to succeed thru 'The Sweetest Gig,' fun love work program.

Recruiting for Good Created The Goodie Foodie Club whose purpose is to help fund 'The Sweetest Gig' so more kids can learn to love work and prepare for life. Participate in our meaningful Referral Reward Program today to Enjoy The Sweetest Rewards (12 Months of Sushi, or 12 Months The Finest Chocolate Delivered to Mom). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

