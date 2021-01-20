Historic Mural Virtual Program Presented By Veterans Museum

Jan 20, 2021

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will be hosting a virtual program focusing on the WVMM’s World War II murals. The program will be hosted via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The program, presented by Wyoming Military Department’s Director of Museums John Woodward, will begin at 6:00 pm.

Participants can attend by visiting the WVMM’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WyoVetsMuseum . Co-hosting the program are the Casper College Veterans Club and Wyoming Humanities Council.

The WVMM’s building is home to a unique set of historic murals dating to the Second World War. Between 1942 and 1945, the Museum was part of the Casper Army Air Base. Between 16,000 and 18,000 Army Air Force personnel trained in Casper to fly and fight heavy bombers. The Museum’s building, formerly the Enlistedmen’s Service Club, served the recreational needs of trainees and garrison personnel.

The WVMM is home to 15 unique murals highlighting 22 events from Wyoming’s past. They represent months of work from a team of four artists stationed in Casper. It represents the largest and only remaining example of murals from the Casper Army Air Base.

The program on Jan. 26 will explore the mural panels, their historical events, and information about the artists behind their creation. The program is free to the public. For more information about the program, please call the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum at (307) 472-1857.