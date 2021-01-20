Game and Fish wins 24 awards from the Wyoming Press Association
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department was presented with 24 awards, including eight first-place honors, during the 2021 Wyoming Press Association convention.
Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department was presented with 24 awards, including eight first-place honors, during the 2021 Wyoming Press Association convention. The awards acknowledge excellence in writing, photography, videography and media relations through 2020 for associate members, like Game and Fish, who support Wyoming’s journalists and provide information to the public.
“Game and Fish is incredibly proud of this stellar recognition by the Wyoming Press Association,” said Rebekah Fitzgerald, Game and Fish communications director. “We’re also humbled to have our communications ranked as some of the best in the state this year by the local journalists who evaluated a selection of our work.”
First Place
- Information campaign - Wildlife Crossing - Communications staff
- News photo - Christopher Martin, digital content creator
- Single video, full feature - Christopher Martin, digital content creator and Martin Hicks, Laramie region biologist
- Op-Ed writing - Brian Nesvik, director and Sara DiRienzo, public information officer
- Magazine Articles - Christina Schmidt, Sheridan region public information specialist
- Advertising developed internally - Patrick Owen, visuals specialist
- Page layout and design - Patrick Owen, visuals specialist
- Photo page or story - Patrick Wine, photography intern
Second Place
- Publications -Wyoming Wildlife magazine - Tracie Binkerd, editor of Wyoming Wildlife magazine
- Column writing - Robert Gagliardi, associated editor of Wyoming Wildlife magazine
- Single feature - Robert Gagliardi, associated editor of Wyoming Wildlife magazine
- Photo page or story - Mark Gocke, Jackson region public information specialist
- News photo - Justin Joiner, communications and outreach supervisor
- Magazine articles - Robin Kepple, Laramie region information and education specialist
- Single video under one minute - Christopher Martin, digital content creator and Sara DiRienzo, public information officer
Third Place
- One release - Sara DiRienzo, public information officer
- Single feature - Sara DiRienzo, public information officer
- Three features, one topic - Sara DiRienzo, public information officer
- Photo page or story - Justin Joiner, communications and outreach supervisor
- Single video, full feature - Christopher Martin, digital content creator and Gary Fralick, Jackson region wildlife biologist
- Page layout and design - Patrick Owen, visuals specialist
- Advertising developed internally - Patrick Owen, visuals specialist
Honorable Mention
- Column writing - Tracie Binkerd, editor of Wyoming Wildlife magazine
- Advertising developed internally - Patrick Owen, visuals specialist
