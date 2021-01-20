Game and Fish wins 24 awards from the Wyoming Press Association

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department was presented with 24 awards, including eight first-place honors, during the 2021 Wyoming Press Association convention.

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department was presented with 24 awards, including eight first-place honors, during the 2021 Wyoming Press Association convention. The awards acknowledge excellence in writing, photography, videography and media relations through 2020 for associate members, like Game and Fish, who support Wyoming’s journalists and provide information to the public.

“Game and Fish is incredibly proud of this stellar recognition by the Wyoming Press Association,” said Rebekah Fitzgerald, Game and Fish communications director. “We’re also humbled to have our communications ranked as some of the best in the state this year by the local journalists who evaluated a selection of our work.”

First Place

Information campaign - Wildlife Crossing - Communications staff

Wildlife Crossing - Communications staff News photo - Christopher Martin, digital content creator

Single video, full feature - Christopher Martin, digital content creator and Martin Hicks, Laramie region biologist

Op-Ed writing - Brian Nesvik, director and Sara DiRienzo, public information officer

Magazine Articles - Christina Schmidt, Sheridan region public information specialist

Advertising developed internally - Patrick Owen, visuals specialist

Page layout and design - Patrick Owen, visuals specialist

Photo page or story - Patrick Wine, photography intern

Second Place

Publications - Wyoming Wildlife magazine - Tracie Binkerd, editor of Wyoming Wildlife magazine

Wyoming Wildlife magazine - Tracie Binkerd, editor of Wyoming Wildlife magazine Column writing - Robert Gagliardi, associated editor of Wyoming Wildlife magazine

Wyoming Wildlife magazine Single feature - Robert Gagliardi, associated editor of Wyoming Wildlife magazine

Wyoming Wildlife magazine Photo page or story - Mark Gocke, Jackson region public information specialist

News photo - Justin Joiner, communications and outreach supervisor

Magazine articles - Robin Kepple, Laramie region information and education specialist

Single video under one minute - Christopher Martin, digital content creator and Sara DiRienzo, public information officer

Third Place

One release - Sara DiRienzo, public information officer

Single feature - Sara DiRienzo, public information officer

Three features, one topic - Sara DiRienzo, public information officer

Photo page or story - Justin Joiner, communications and outreach supervisor

Single video, full feature - Christopher Martin, digital content creator and Gary Fralick, Jackson region wildlife biologist

Page layout and design - Patrick Owen, visuals specialist

Advertising developed internally - Patrick Owen, visuals specialist

Honorable Mention

Column writing - Tracie Binkerd, editor of Wyoming Wildlife magazine

Wyoming Wildlife magazine Advertising developed internally - Patrick Owen, visuals specialist

