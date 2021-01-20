Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,336 in the last 365 days.

Game and Fish wins 24 awards from the Wyoming Press Association

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department was presented with 24 awards, including eight first-place honors, during the 2021 Wyoming Press Association convention.

1/19/2021 9:28:53 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department was presented with 24 awards, including eight first-place honors, during the 2021 Wyoming Press Association convention. The awards acknowledge excellence in writing, photography, videography and media relations through 2020 for associate members, like Game and Fish, who support Wyoming’s journalists and provide information to the public.

“Game and Fish is incredibly proud of this stellar recognition by the Wyoming Press Association,” said Rebekah Fitzgerald, Game and Fish communications director. “We’re also humbled to have our communications ranked as some of the best in the state this year by the local journalists who evaluated a selection of our work.” 

First Place

  • Information campaign - Wildlife Crossing - Communications staff
  • News photo - Christopher Martin, digital content creator
  • Single video, full feature - Christopher Martin, digital content creator and Martin Hicks, Laramie region biologist
  • Op-Ed writing - Brian Nesvik, director and Sara DiRienzo, public information officer
  • Magazine Articles - Christina Schmidt, Sheridan region public information specialist
  • Advertising developed internally - Patrick Owen, visuals specialist
  • Page layout and design -  Patrick Owen, visuals specialist
  • Photo page or story - Patrick Wine, photography intern

Second Place

  • Publications -Wyoming Wildlife magazine - Tracie Binkerd, editor of Wyoming Wildlife magazine
  • Column writing - Robert Gagliardi, associated editor of Wyoming Wildlife magazine
  • Single feature - Robert Gagliardi, associated editor of Wyoming Wildlife magazine
  • Photo page or story - Mark Gocke, Jackson region public information specialist
  • News photo - Justin Joiner, communications and outreach supervisor
  • Magazine articles - Robin Kepple, Laramie region information and education specialist
  • Single video under one minute - Christopher Martin, digital content creator and Sara DiRienzo, public information officer

Third Place

  • One release - Sara DiRienzo, public information officer
  • Single feature - Sara DiRienzo, public information officer
  • Three features, one topic - Sara DiRienzo, public information officer
  • Photo page or story - Justin Joiner, communications and outreach supervisor
  • Single video, full feature - Christopher Martin, digital content creator and Gary Fralick, Jackson region wildlife biologist
  • Page layout and design - Patrick Owen, visuals specialist
  • Advertising developed internally - Patrick Owen, visuals specialist

Honorable Mention

  • Column writing - Tracie Binkerd, editor of Wyoming Wildlife magazine
  • Advertising developed internally - Patrick Owen, visuals specialist

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -

You just read:

Game and Fish wins 24 awards from the Wyoming Press Association

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.