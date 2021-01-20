CWD found in new Wyoming deer hunt area

CWD was confirmed in Deer Hunt Area 138

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed a new deer hunt area that is positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

CWD was confirmed in Deer Hunt Area 138 with a positive test from a mule deer buck that was found dead. Deer Hunt Area 138 southeast of Pinedale, bordered by Deer Hunt Area 139 to the north and Deer Hunt Area 171 to the northeast where CWD was confirmed in 2017 and 2015, respectively.

To ensure that hunters are informed, Game and Fish announces when CWD is found in a new hunt area. The Centers for Disease Control recommends hunters do not consume any animal that is obviously ill or tests positive for CWD.

Continued monitoring of CWD over time is important to help Game and Fish understand the potential impacts of the disease as well as evaluate future management actions for deer and elk. A map of CWD endemic areas is available on the Game and Fish website. The disease is fatal to deer, elk and moose. In 2020, Game and Fish personnel tested over 6,300 CWD samples and continues to evaluate new recommendations for trying to manage the disease. Please visit the Game and Fish website for more information on chronic wasting disease testing, transmission and regulations on transportation and disposal of carcasses.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

