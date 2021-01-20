ASBC welcomes President Joe Biden’s bold first-day action
The swift and decisive action coming from the White House today has been inspiring and frankly breath-taking, given the lack of action on climate change we’ve seen the last four years.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— ASBC’s CEO Jeffrey Hollander
The Biden-Harris White House has announced sweeping executive and agency action today, on the day of his inauguration; the start of fulfilling campaign commitments and signaling a transformative and inclusive government. Many of these sweeping policy actions are decisions and policies for which American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC) has long been fighting. We celebrate with countless businesses, partner organizations and coalitions that helped to achieve these goals, including rejection of the Keystone pipeline, the immediate moratorium on oil and gas exploration and drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the rejoining of the 2015 Paris Agreement, and many others. The Administration also announced that these are just the first of what is expected to be a series of similar decisions over the next 10 days.
“The swift and decisive action coming from the White House today has been inspiring and frankly breath-taking, given the lack of action on climate change we’ve seen the last four years,” said ASBC’s CEO Jeffrey Hollander. “To be engaged with leadership that sees itself as part of the global solution to climate change, while also centering these solutions on the imperative of racial and social justice, is encouraging and refreshing.”
We are relieved that business and economic recovery is being seen a priority, by both President Biden and by newly appointed Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen. At her virtual hearing with the Senate Finance Committee yesterday, Yellen said, "We really have to worry about scarring due to this pandemic of workers and the loss of small businesses."
ASBC also fully supports the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts on the COVID 19 health crisis. With the leadership of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the United States can reclaim its respected role abroad by rejoining the World Health Organization during this catastrophic health crisis. A challenge of this magnitude can only be mitigated within the principles of diplomacy and international cooperation.
We are further encouraged that President Biden is directing all federal agencies to review Donald Trump’s actions while in power for possible reversal. ASBC stands ready to work with the new administration on these reversals and to put into motion the actions necessary to prioritize the environment, economic and social challenges our nation faces.
Thomas Oppel
American Sustainable Business Council
+1 202-660-1455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn