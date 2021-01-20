Governor Newsom Announces Communications Appointments

Published: Jan 20, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the appointment of Daniel Lopez as Press Secretary in the Office of the Governor and Daisy Vieyra as Director of Communications in the Office of the First Partner.

Daniel Lopez, 42, of Sacramento, has been appointed Press Secretary in the Office of the Governor. Lopez has served as the Public Information Officer in the Office of Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs since 2017. Prior to this role, he served as Chief of Staff to California State Senator Dr. Richard Pan. Lopez also worked as an Aide to former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson and served as a Press Aide to then-Lt. Governor John Garamendi. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $115,008. Lopez is a Democrat.

Daisy Vieyra, 31, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Director of Communications in the Office of the First Partner. Vieyra has been Account Director at the public relations and communications firm BerlinRosen since 2020. She was Senior Communications Strategist at American Civil Liberties Union California Action from 2015 to 2020, Communications Strategist at the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California from 2013 to 2015 and Communications Assistant for the YES on Proposition 34 – SAFE California ballot initiative in 2012. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100,008.

