UI benefits for the week of January 11 through January 15
The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that $20 million in Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments were issued the week of January 11 through January 15, providing benefits to eligible Montanans.
That figure includes:
- Regular UI benefits.
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments.
- Extended Benefits payments issued for weeks claimed and not previously approved, through UI benefit week ending November 14, 2020.
PEUC, PUA and FPUC benefits are 100% federally funded. Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of January 11 through January 15:
|
Date Payments Distributed
|
Regular UI Benefits
|
Reg UI & PEUC FPUC Payments
|
PUA Benefits
|
PUA-FPUC Payments
|
PEUC Benefits
|
Extended Benefits
|
Total Payments - $
|
11-Jan
|
$2,900,310
|
$4,178,700
|
$104,532
|
$37,177
|
$1,360,884
|
$3,040
|
$8,611,255
|
12-Jan
|
$518,454
|
$506,700
|
$3,081,647
|
$4,348,291
|
$214,847
|
$921
|
$8,681,072
|
13-Jan
|
$381,895
|
$201,300
|
$270,129
|
$236,132
|
$108,141
|
$3,475
|
$1,207,036
|
14-Jan
|
$280,641
|
$149,100
|
$241,785
|
$242,400
|
$72,577
|
$918
|
$993,696
|
15-Jan
|
$349,403
|
$97,500
|
$166,679
|
$134,284
|
$127,315
|
$2,143
|
$885,548
|
Total
|
$4,430,703
|
$5,133,300
|
$3,864,772
|
$4,998,284
|
$1,883,764
|
$10,497
|
$20,378,607
Claimants with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.
A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.