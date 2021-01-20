Optomi Professional Services (Optomi, LLC) Names New CEO as it Announces $100m Run Rate

Mr. Ruggiero takes on the CEO role just as the firm reports it has crossed the threshold to become a $100 million run rate business.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optomi Professional Services (Optomi, LLC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chuck Ruggiero to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Ruggiero has been influential in the ongoing growth and success of the firm. He has held several executive positions within the company since joining OPS in 2016. First as President of the firm’s I.T. outsourcing brand, Provalus, and more recently as President and COO for Optomi Professional Services (OPS). The current CEO and Cofounder, Michael Winwood, will be stepping away from day-to-day responsibilities to become Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Ruggiero takes on the CEO role just as the firm reports it has crossed the threshold to become a $100 million run rate business. This milestone has been achieved solely through organic growth over the last eight years, evolving from a skillset focused I.T. staffing start-up to a unique professional services firm. OPS not only identifies I.T. talent for its clients, it also fills the demand for skilled technologists by creating a new wave of domestic I.T. talent through tech training programs in rural outsourcing centers.

“It gives me immense pleasure to be handing the reigns over to Chuck at this stage in the firm’s history. What we have accomplished from nothing over the last eight years is simply incredible. I want to truly thank our teams across the country that have made OPS what it is today. Our achievements are solely on the back of their hard work, conviction and passion for our company, our values, our culture and our giving back mentality”, commented Optomi Professional Services Chairman, Michael Winwood. “Chuck has been instrumental in the growth and evolution of our firm over the last four years and we are all highly confident in his abilities to continue leading our success.”

Chuck Ruggiero, CEO of Optomi Professional Services stated, “Leading a company that was founded on passion, trust and integrity is an honor. Our focus on culture, core values and innovation has stood the test of time and provided a solid base for us to exponentially grow our client base and offerings (even through the current pandemic). I’m grateful for the support of Michael and the entire OPS Board of Directors and look forward to working with our strong leadership team and employee base to ignite this growth while remaining purpose-driven in transforming lives and impacting the communities in which we operate.”