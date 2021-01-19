Provalus Augments Emergency Response through Partnership with Critical Response Group

Tech Delivery Center; Texas

The Provalus commitment to safeguarding against unexpected emergencies prompted the partnership with Critical Response Group to secure its facilities.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provalus, the impact outsourcing brand of Optomi Professional Services, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with veteran-owned safety, security and emergency response firm Critical Response Group (CRG) to secure its facilities. CRG provides a simple yet sophisticated communication tool called a Collaborative Response Graphic® that is usable under stress to coordinate an emergency response inside and outside of a building.

These visual representations of text-based emergency response plans transform difficult to use written plans into highly-usable, geospatially accurate visual planning and response tools. The graphics are standardized, site-specific common operating pictures that combine facility floor plans, high resolution imagery and a gridded overlay together into one map. The purpose of the tool is to decrease response times and improve command and control when public safety is responding to unfamiliar locations during an emergency.

As various situations unfolded over the course of 2020 ( hurricanes, Covid-19, storms), the Provalus team was able to adjust quickly to unforeseen circumstances. Its commitment to safeguarding against unexpected emergencies prompted the partnership with CRG.

“One thing 2020 has taught us is to be prepared for anything. Now more than ever, companies need to build a BCP plan that addresses a wide spectrum of scenarios – everything from contact tracing for Covid-19, to inclement weather to an emergency response. More than that, we want to ensure that we, along with the local law enforcement, city leadership and emergency response teams, are all making decisions from the same play book. This technology will enable us to make that happen... keeping our facility safe and secure”, said Laura Chevalier, President of Provalus.

“We are proud to be partnering with Provalus and contribute to their efforts as they enhance safety measures in their facilities. Public safety professionals are routinely called to service while facing complex variables in unstable locations. Forward thinking organizations like Provalus understand that implementing security solutions that reduce complexity for first responders will be most effective”, said Phil Coyne, President of CRG.

Provalus provides technology careers to undiscovered talent in rural communities which, in-turn, strengthens local economies. Technology services in the areas of business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing and helpdesk are available from Provalus through its three technology centers located in Texas, Alabama and South Carolina.

“We are thrilled to be able to integrate this technology with our pre-existing safety protocols and BCP plan. As we continue to grow at an exponential rate, we want to ensure safety and protocols are in place for the benefit of both our clients and employees”, commented Will Ruzic, Provalus General Manager.

Common purpose makes the partnership between Provalus and Critical Response Group ideal. CRG has a desire to positively impact our communities. The firm initially launched with the goal of ensuring school children’s safety by adapting technology originally created for Special Operations teams. With expanded security demands in both the civilian and private sectors, their business now supports everything from schools to churches to Fortune 500 companies to professional sports facilities to college campuses to ensure their venues are prepared and equipped.

Optomi Professional Services, the parent company of the Provalus brand, is one of the fastest growing tech talent companies in the U.S. The Provalus job creation initiative is expected to add hundreds of jobs to rural communities... facilitating a multi-million dollar economic impact.

ABOUT THE PROVALUS BRAND OF OPTOMI PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

We hire and develop the best and brightest untapped talent in our small towns and rural communities to deliver a remarkable experience for our technology clients and end-users alike. Provalus offers ITO, BPO and Support services that compete head-on with offshore outsourcing. By creating opportunities where there were none; with companies that believe in America’s future, Provalus is generating a superior workforce. We provide Fortune 1000 companies the dependable, quality and practical services they need... straight from the heart of America. We are purpose-driven... PROVIDING OUTSOURCING VALUE FROM THE U.S.

About CRG

Critical Response Group’s team is a mix of decorated and combat-tested USSOF officers and senior public safety executives committed to providing non-theoretical perspectives and emergency response solutions.

CRGs are built for any facility, including schools, places of worship, hospitals, airports, government buildings, prisons, parks, corporate facilities, theme parks, and other critical infrastructure, and are regularly used for pre-planned and emerging events.