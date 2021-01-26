CureMetrix AI-Based Triage Software for Mammography Receives ANVISA Approval in Brazil
cmTriage™ by CureMetrix® helps to triage and prioritize mammography workflow for radiologists.
Use of cmTriage demonstrates potential for significant improvement in mammography performance measures and workload reduction.”LA JOLLA, CA, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMetrix, Inc., a global healthcare technology company that develops AI-driven software for radiology, is now approved by Brazil’s Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA) for cmTriage™, its proprietary AI-based triage software for mammography. This ANVISA approval, registration 81464750075, allows CureMetrix to market cmTriage™ to radiology practices in Brazil.
— Alyssa Watanabe, MD, FACR, Chief Medical Officer, CureMetrix
cmTriage is a workflow optimization tool that uses AI to flag suspicious mammography cases. Rather than read mammograms on a first-in, first-out basis, cmTriage helps radiologists quickly customize, sort, and prioritize their mammography worklist based on cases that may need immediate attention.
cmTriage is also the first FDA-cleared AI-based triage solution for mammography in the U.S. Based on recent research, cmTriage helps to streamline the reading process, offering up to 40% faster reading of normal cases. In a recent study, it was demonstrated that radiologists can, using cmTriage at 93% sensitivity, experience a 63% workload reduction, with no missed cancers and a reduction or elimination false negatives.
Said Alyssa Watanabe, M.D., chief medical officer at CureMetrix, “Use of cmTriage demonstrates potential for significant improvement in mammography performance measures and workload reduction.”
After an unprecedented year that required many radiology practices to quickly pivot and accommodate COVID-19 restrictions, radiologists using cmTriage™ have the potential to quickly bounce back. Sorting and prioritizing their workloads will help them handle a backlog of routine scans, and more accurately diagnose patients who may have delayed mammograms because of the pandemic.
“Streamlining workloads doesn’t just save radiologists time,” said Navid Alipour, chief executive officer for CureMetrix. “Early signs of breast cancer are missed, on average, about 50 percent of time, according to the most recent data. Using an intelligent triage software allows radiologists to give focus where it’s needed, and find more breast cancer cases earlier, improving survival rates for patients worldwide. We are pleased to offer doctors in Brazil and their patients a tool that enhances radiologists’ ability to more accurately diagnose breast cancer and save more lives, and we are grateful to ANVISA for their timely review of cmTriage.”
Details on cmTriage ANVISA registration information can be found at: https://consultas.anvisa.gov.br/#/saude/25351643747202050/?cnpj=26263959000103
About CureMetrix
Delivering CAD that Works®, CureMetrix is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging, committed to the advancement of technology that improves cancer survival rates worldwide. CureMetrix supports the radiologist to dramatically improve the accuracy of detection and classification of anomalies in mammography. Our mission is to save lives and support better clinical and financial outcomes.
CureMetrix was recently named a finalist in Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation By Design awards, and was a winner in the 2019 Aunt Minnie awards, honoring innovation and excellence in the field of radiology. Visit www.CureMetrix.com
About CureMetrix Solutions
CureMetrix is the creator of AI mammography solutions cmTriage™ and cmAssist®
cmTriage is the first FDA-cleared AI-based triage solution for mammography in the U.S. Studies have shown that with cmTriage, radiologists can realize up to a 30% reduction in mammography reading time while supporting the overall practice to streamline workload.
In studies published in the Journal of Digital Imaging, CureMetrix cmAssist AI-CAD was able to demonstrate the ability to reduce false positives by 69% over traditional CAD and help radiologists improve their breast cancer detection rate on average 27%, without increasing recall rates.
