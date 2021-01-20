North East Barrack December 2020 DUI Arrest

January 20, 2021

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 951 traffic stops in December 2020, with 19 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for December:

Location Name Age City State (North East) Brian M Funari 38 Conowingo MD (North East) Jarrett Greaves Andersen 34 North East MD (Elkton) Thomas Michael Balun 73 Wayne PA (Rising Sun) Paul Franklin Smick 54 North East MD (Elkton) Robert Louis Durham 53 Wilmington DE (Elkton) Andrew Micah Fraser 32 Elkton MD (Elkton) Enock Omwansa Nyanyuki 31 Newark DE (Rising Sun) David Anthony Campbell 57 Rising Sun MD (Chesapeake City) Reanna Nicole Reilly 24 Bear DE (Elkton) David Francis Chinn 52 Elkton MD (Rising Sun) Ryan Robert Belschner 32 Port Deposit MD (Elkton) Deep Pinakin Patel 31 Elkton MD (Port Deposit) Andrew Paul Johnson 37 Oxford PA (Colora) Thomas Andrew Pullin 56 Rising Sun MD (North East) Corinna Mae Forwood 37 North East MD

Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.