North East Barrack December 2020 DUI Arrest

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 951 traffic stops in December 2020, with 19 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for December:
|Location
|Name
|Age
|City
|State
|(North East)
|Brian M Funari
|38
|Conowingo
|MD
|(North East)
|Jarrett Greaves Andersen
|34
|North East
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Thomas Michael Balun
|73
|Wayne
|PA
|(Rising Sun)
|Paul Franklin Smick
|54
|North East
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Robert Louis Durham
|53
|Wilmington
|DE
|(Elkton)
|Andrew Micah Fraser
|32
|Elkton
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Enock Omwansa Nyanyuki
|31
|Newark
|DE
|(Rising Sun)
|David Anthony Campbell
|57
|Rising Sun
|MD
|(Chesapeake City)
|Reanna Nicole Reilly
|24
|Bear
|DE
|(Elkton)
|David Francis Chinn
|52
|Elkton
|MD
|(Rising Sun)
|Ryan Robert Belschner
|32
|Port Deposit
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Deep Pinakin Patel
|31
|Elkton
|MD
|(Port Deposit)
|Andrew Paul Johnson
|37
|Oxford
|PA
|(Colora)
|Thomas Andrew Pullin
|56
|Rising Sun
|MD
|(North East)
|Corinna Mae Forwood
|37
|North East
|MD
Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.