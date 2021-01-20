BlackFacts.com Introduces Our “Black History Heroes” Video Series.
Blackfacts.com is delivering 3-5 minute video stories of the lives and legacies of Black History Heroes and Living Legends. Visit https://Blackfacts.com/heroes
The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFacts.com, the Internet’s first and longest running data-driven website on the historical and cultural contributions of people of color, proudly presents the BLACK HISTORY HEROES VIDEO SERIES - telling the life stories from early childhood to adulthood, as well as the social and political impact of ICONS of Black History and the Living Legends who continue to impact our lives today.
— Dr. Martin Luther King Jr
Building on almost 25 years of delivering millions of Black Facts Of The Day™ via our website, daily emails and social media network, the Internet’s First Black History Encyclopedia is starting 2021 with yet another first: Full Length Videos that tell the stories of the lives of our heroes past and present.
VISIT OUR BLACK HISTORY HEROES PAGE: www.blackfacts.com/heroes to see our showcase videos.
In Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. our first showcase covers his life and legacy.
You can see his showcase here: https://blackfacts.com/heroes/mlk
As we move into Black History Month 2021, you will see additional videos from Marcus Garvey, Malcolm X, to Maya Angelou and more!
You can see the Marcus Garvey Video: https://blackfacts.com/heroes/garvey
BlackFacts.com has a mission of “Putting the Black Community in Control of our Narrative” - using technology created, coded, controlled and owned 100% by ‘US!’
The BLACK HISTORY HEROES SERIES is just another step in sharing our stories in a format that today’s young people can readily digest. We believe that by telling Our Stories via Video we can engage the millions of students who visit our site and get them excited about our history in a way they can enjoy and share with their peers.
Our BlackFacts video series began on December 26th, when BlackFacts rolled out a unique KWANZAA Video each day, showcasing the meaning of KWANZAA and how Blackfacts.com applies the principles of KWANZAA in everything we do.
Check out the KWANZAA VIDEOS HERE: https://blackfacts.com/kwanzaa
ABOUT BLACKFACTS.COM
Blackfacts.com was founded by Ken Granderson (MIT, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity) and Dale Dowdie (Boston University, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity) in 1997 as a way to showcase that people of color could take advantage of the technology revolution and build something that we own and control. It was developed with the tenets of ‘Inform, Engage & Inspire’ – these are our goals for the millions of visitors, contributors, sponsors and historians that visit Blackfacts each month, and discover how great we really are.
