A King in Paradise Presents: Our Health
Engaging Communities of Color in the Fight Against COVID-19
Exploring the challenges of getting BIPOC communities to embrace the COVID Vaccine is crucial because of historic ethical violations within the healthcare system towards our community.”LA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the ongoing health crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, A King in Paradise will host "Our Health” this Saturday, January 23 - the fourth installment of its critical discussion series. Moderated by A King in Paradise creator Steven “The Prof” Cleveland, the conversation will center on COVID-19 vaccination and the challenge of promoting vaccinations in Communities of Color.
— Steven "The Prof" Cleveland
Renee M. Poole, MD, MMM, CPE, FAAFP, La Familia Counseling Service CEO Aaron Ortiz, and Delta Health & Wellness Consulting and seasoned pediatrician Dr. Yolanda Hancock will be joining Professor Cleveland in this weekend’s critical discussion. Following previous panel conversations surrounding the importance of “Our Vote” and our voices, this panel will highlight the political and social importance of the COVID-19 vaccine from an advocacy standpoint.
“Our health is a core element of our humanity,” Cleveland says of the event’s significance. “Exploring the challenges of getting BIPOC communities to embrace the COVID Vaccine is crucial because of historic ethical violations within the healthcare system towards our community.”
Register for virtual Zoom panel, which will also be broadcast on Facebook live, here. Visit the website to find out more about A King in Paradise and how to support the project.
A KING IN PARADISE is a project that explores the untold journey of Dr. King’s five days in Hawaii during September 1959. He was invited to speak at the Hawaiian State Assembly one year after surviving a stabbing attempt, and a mere three weeks after the Hawaiian Islands achieved statehood. This honor cemented Dr. King as a pioneering figure in the state of Hawaii. This project will explore the impact of Dr. King’s speech on those in attendance and their children. Additionally, this project will also look at the impact of Hawaii on him; consider the Hawaiian leis worn during the 1965 March in Selma as one of the rare times Dr. King draped himself in another’s cultural symbols.
