Craven County Receives $1.7 Million for Emergency Generators

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $1.7 million to reimburse Craven County for the cost of permanent backup generators at critical facilities.

“The award of the Hazard Mitigation Grant to Craven County will allow for additional resiliency in critical components of operations during disasters and further improve the continuity of government to all citizens,” said Jack B. Veit, Craven County Manager. “This partnership between FEMA, the State of North Carolina and Craven County will ensure that critical basic lifesaving and life sustaining measures can take place during times of natural disaster.”

The grant will fund installation of five generators providing emergency electricity to the Emergency Operations Center, county jail, animal shelter and two well sites that provide potable water to Craven County. The grant is funded through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) to sustain continuity of operations and public safety in the event of severe weather and power outages. The grant is part of FEMA’s assistance to North Carolina after Hurricane Florence.

“Craven County has undertaken an in-depth analysis of resiliency following Hurricane Florence in 2018, this project was a focal point of that analysis and this grant award will help achieve the goal of constant continuity of operations in the future,” Veit added.

FEMA’s share of the cost is $1.28 million and the state’s share is $427,135.

HMGP grants are an important source of federal disaster assistance. Funding from the program may become available following the president’s declaration of a major disaster, with a goal of strengthening communities by improving buildings, facilities and infrastructure.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.