Belnor Engineering’s Iconic Sustainability Manifesto Turns One-Year-Old

Belnor Engineering Sustainability Manifesto: Decade Of 2020 Belnor Engineering, Toronto, Ontario, Canada The Belnor IAQ Warden™ can be customized to detect over 60 pollutants as well as particulates PM1, 2.5 and PM10. Users can even download AQ and performance data. As a result, The Belnor IAQ Warden™ can also help your facility achieve the WELL Building Standard.

Belnor Engineering’s iconic Sustainability Manifesto: Decade of 2020 released in January 2020 has now turned one-year-old in January 2021.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belnor Engineering’s iconic Sustainability Manifesto: Decade of 2020 released in January 2020 has now turned one-year-old in January 2021. One year into the new decade, though already in the green building industry for decades, the manifesto has enabled the company to further propel and lead on the frontlines of the sustainability movement through sustainable business. and environmentally and socially responsible actions:

1. Going Local: Reduce Emissions & Support Economy

In 2020, Belnor Engineering had officially made a firm commitment to go local, which helped support many businesses during the global pandemic. In 2021, Belnor Engineering will continue to source predominantly from local Canadian suppliers, helping to support existing jobs and creating new ones locally, while boosting the Canadian economy, and reducing carbon emissions simultaneously as a result of relatively reduced shipping distance.

2. Sustainable Shipping Methods: Reduce Emissions & Shrink Carbon Footprint

In 2020, Belnor Engineering had officially made a firm commitment to increase engagement in sustainable shipping methods. In 2021, Belnor Engineering will continue to increase engagement in low-emitting sustainable shipping practices, such as by ground and by water, reducing carbon emissions by refraining from high-emitting shipping methods, such as by air. Belnor Engineering will also continue to work predominantly with suppliers that offer sustainable shipping options.

3. Reforesting The Earth: Reduce Emissions, Shrink Carbon Footprint, Increase Environmental Sustainability & Improve Human Health

In 2020, Belnor Engineering had officially made a firm commitment to reforest the Earth. In 2021, Belnor Engineering will continue working with international partners to help replenish forests around the world, increasing both environmental sustainability to support local livelihoods and human health, and the planet’s resistance to human-induced climate change, respectively. Through the #BE100TreesOfTheMonth campaign, despite the global pandemic, Belnor Engineering planted over 500 trees in various high-risk deforested regions of the world to raise awareness of the negative global impacts and inspire global action while offsetting Belnor Engineering’s own carbon emissions, shrinking Belnor Engineering’s carbon footprint.

4. Even More Green Building Products: Increase Availability Of & Accessibility To Sustainable Building Products & Solutions

In 2020, Belnor Engineering had officially made a firm commitment to increase the number of sustainable, green building products and solutions available in both Canadian and international markets. Although already being active leaders in the green building industry for three decades, Belnor Engineering will continue, in 2021, to both develop and procure even more groundbreaking sustainable materials, products, and solutions in addition to our already existing renewable energy arm.

5. More LEED- & WELL-Certified Buildings: Promote Sustainable Materials & Products, Promote Sustainable Practices In Architecture & Construction, Increase Environmental Sustainability & Improve Human Health

In 2020, Belnor Engineering had officially made a firm commitment to increase the number of LEED- and WELL-Certified buildings around the world. As highly active green building leaders, Belnor Engineering will continue, in 2021, to vigorously promote the use of sustainable materials, products, and solutions that will help more buildings globally achieve internationally recognized green building certifications faster. As always, Belnor Engineering will continue also help increase the number of buildings certified internationally by providing technical guidance promoting both the use of sustainable materials and products in green building, and sustainable design and practices in architecture and construction, respectively.

As the decade progresses forward, Belnor Engineering will continue to modify its manifesto and keep leading on the sustainability frontlines to help make the world a better place through action in corporate, social, and environmental responsibility.

