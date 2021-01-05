Belnor Engineering Still Continues To Fight Tirelessly On The Pandemic Frontlines Into 2021

Belnor Engineering, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Reduce your risk of coronavirus infection The world’s first auto-cleaning, lightweight duct-mounted NPBI electronic air cleaner. The maintenance free unit is designed for indoor or outdoor duct mounting and can handle up to 4,800 CFM or 12 tons.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2020 fades away and 2021 settles in, the pandemic still remains, and Belnor Engineering continues to fight tirelessly as essential workers on the frontlines.

On behalf of everyone at Belnor Engineering, our hearts go out to all those impacted by COVID-19 — including not only those diagnosed with the virus, but also their friends and family, those whose jobs and schools have been impacted, all essential workers, and so many more. As a construction firm specializing in critical airflow management in healthcare facilities, in addition to controls systems, renewable energy solutions, green and healthy buildings, and sustainable cities, our focus is, as always, on the health and safety of our employees, customers, and communities.

As we all continue to navigate the uncertainty and challenges brought on by COVID-19 around the world, the Belnor Engineering team wants to personally thank everyone who is working so hard to manage this unprecedented crisis, including our hardworking staff and heroic technicians, who have worked relentlessly as essential workers through 2020 continuing into 2021 on the frontlines of this deathly battle around the clock to support a huge influx of physical building, facility, hospital, and laboratory technical requests for converting regular rooms to isolation rooms and upgrading safety measures to protect facility users and occupants.

At the dawn of 2021, Belnor Engineering continues to further prepare like in 2020 for what is to come and following the directives coming from national and international health organizations, such as from Public Health Ontario (PHO), the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This includes aggressive calls from leading health experts to keep wearing masks, practice social distancing, and stay home as much as possible.

As we embark on our journey through 2021, this is a battle that we will win as we support each other. Therefore, we have increased the flexibility of our already flexible work culture by recommending our employees in our offices around the world to perform their jobs as remotely as possible.

Belnor Engineering's priority continues to remain to ensure the health and welfare of all impacted by this rapidly evolving situation, especially scientists in the labs carrying out coronavirus test after coronavirus test, researchers working on COVID-19 vaccines, and nurses, doctors, and medical workers managing and treating patients upfront. Due to the nature of the construction firm's work supporting all buildings and facilities to function safely, sustainably, and efficiently, including healthcare facilities, universities, and research centers, and despite global uncertainty, Belnor Engineering reassures that our extensive network will continue to operate to ensure the best service possible to all Canadians and beyond, with high-quality pandemic preparedness for all facilities continuing being our top priority.

There is no question that 2021 is still a time of great uncertainty. However, Belnor Engineering is confident that together we will emerge from this stronger than ever before.

ABOUT BELNOR ENGINEERING

Belnor Engineering, home of the Belnor IAQ Warden™, is the official multiple consecutive award-winning distributor of innovative architectural products around the globe. At the forefront of sustainability for over three decades, the company specializes in laboratory & building automation & controls, IAQ & HVAC systems, renewable energy & architectural solutions, technical services, and green & healthy building consulting — building green cities one green building at a time. For more information, visit their website, and don't forget to read their unique industry-first Sustainability Manifesto: Decade Of 2020.