Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Presents COVID-19 Liability Bill

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has introduced legislation to protect frontline health care workers, first responders and small businesses from civil liability resulting from their efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Sen. Luetkemeyer, heard testimony regarding Senate Bill 51, including remarks from medical professionals and small business groups who described the legislation as critical to Missouri’s economic recovery.

“While our state continues to combat the devastating effects of a global pandemic, Missouri businesses and health care providers face a second crisis, a plague of endless litigation that would penalize their efforts to reopen and put Missourians back to work,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “Our brave frontline nurses and doctors stood firm in the face of this pandemic, and we must now stand with them. Likewise, our state’s businesses deserve a fighting chance to reopen and allow our state’s economy to recover.”

Senator Luetkemeyer’s legislation includes provisions to protect small businesses and health care workers from lawsuits that threaten to put them out of business. Manufacturers, health care professionals and small businesses that act in good faith would not be subject to lawsuits resulting from exposure to COVID-19.

“Senator Tony Luetkemeyer’s legislation is essential to protect Missouri employers from opportunistic COVID-19 lawsuits,” said Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “This threat of COVID-19 litigation looms over every employer in Missouri and hurts our state’s ability to recover from the pandemic. This is the Missouri Chamber’s top priority this session and we urge lawmakers to pass this much-needed legislation as soon as possible.”

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.