2021-01-19 16:54:33.193 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won in Dardenne Prairie

2021-01-19 16:54:33.193

James Curran Jr. of Dardenne Prairie matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn in the Jan. 9 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. The winning numbers on Jan. 9 were 14, 26, 38, 45 and 46 with a Powerball number of 13.

The win marked the 262nd time a Missouri Lottery player has won a $50,000 Powerball prize since 2015. Curran’s win was one of four Missouri players who won $50,000 in the Jan. 9 drawing.

Curran Jr. purchased the winning ticket at Schnucks Market, 3029 Highway K, in O’Fallon.

In FY20, players in St. Charles County won more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $11.6 million went to education programs in the county.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $730 million.