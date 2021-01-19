Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,308 in the last 365 days.

2021-01-19 16:54:33.193 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won in Dardenne Prairie

2021-01-19 16:54:33.193

Story Photo

James Curran Jr. of Dardenne Prairie matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn in the Jan. 9 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. The winning numbers on Jan. 9 were 14, 26, 38, 45 and 46 with a Powerball number of 13. 

The win marked the 262nd time a Missouri Lottery player has won a $50,000 Powerball prize since 2015. Curran’s win was one of four Missouri players who won $50,000 in the Jan. 9 drawing.

Curran Jr. purchased the winning ticket at Schnucks Market, 3029 Highway K, in O’Fallon.

In FY20, players in St. Charles County won more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $11.6 million went to education programs in the county.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $730 million. 

You just read:

2021-01-19 16:54:33.193 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won in Dardenne Prairie

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.