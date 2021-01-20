NKN and QNAP Launch Joint Solution of Secure Remote Access for Better Global Coverage
NKN can expand its nConnect service offering to one of the largest customer base of premium NAS devices, leverages NKN’s global network of 30,000 edge servers.SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NKN, an emerging networking technology and service provider, announced today a commercial agreement with QNAP, one of the leading NAS manufacturers.
Under this agreement, NKN can expand its unique nConnect service offering to one of the largest customer base of premium NAS devices. This fully leverages NKN’s global network of 30,000 strong edge servers, especially in the United States, Europe, Americas and MEA.
For QNAP, the innovative remote access solution nConnect solves their users’ essential need that allows them to connect to their private data or personal applications whenever and wherever they want.
“We are thrilled to join hands with QNAP.” Said Bruce Li, Co-Founder of NKN. “We are certain that our strong expertise in secure networking matches well to QNAP’s revolutionary vision of NAS being more than just a simple storage. As two companies committed to innovation and creating customer focused solutions, we are excited about the many advantages such a collaboration can offer to the market.”
Yin Li, vice president from QNAP China commented , “In recent years, we see a significant increase in demand for solutions for secure and fast remote access and control. We look forward to offering NKN’s nConnect solution on our QNAP Application Marketplace to provide better and expanded software and service offerings to our customers.”
This partnership is an important milestone for the growth strategy of both companies. Further collaboration will allow NKN and QNAP to meet growing customer demand and serve global markets.
About NKN
Founded in 2018 by a group of entrepreneurs and engineers with many years of innovating in networking and decentralized technology, NKN has built the largest shared network of up to 30,000 servers globally. NKN offers the indispensable networking infrastructure for Web3.0, by providing server-less communication with the utmost security and privacy. Together, we can build the better Internet of the future.
About QNAP
QNAP, named from Quality Network Appliance Provider, is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions from software development, hardware design to in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, we strive to build a technology ecosystem upon subscription-based software and diversified service channels. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than a simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
